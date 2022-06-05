22-year-old Pebbles earns oldest living dog title from Guinness, unseating pet record holder

Pebbles, a 22-year-old toy fox terrier in Taylors, South Carolina, was crowned the “Oldest Living Dog” by Guinness World Records on May 17.

The pup was born on March 28, 2000, making her older than TobyKeith, a 21-year-old chihuahua from Florida who was just awarded the title in April.

When Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, saw a news report about TobyKeith, they knew their dog was older.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” Julie said.

She then reached out to the organization to petition for the record, and it was confirmed that Pebbles was indeed older.

“We are truly honored,” said Julie. “Pebbles has been with us through everything, ups and downs, good times and bad, and she has always been the beacon of our lives.”

The distinction was announced on Pebbles’ official Instagram page, along with a picture of her posing next to a framed certificate from Guinness World Records.

“Pebbles is officially the oldest living dog! Thank you Guinness for this tremendous honour and the beautiful plaque you sent us! Pebbles couldn’t be happier,” read the caption.

According to the American Kennel Club, the average life expectancy for a toy fox terrier is 13 to 15 years.

Back in 2000, Bobby and Julie were looking for a large-breed dog when they met the pocket-sized pup. While Bobby looked around, Pebbles kept following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would pass by.

“She was jumping and barking so much at Bobby that he had no choice but to pick her up and check her out,” Julie recalled. “It was instant love the second the two met.”

Pebbles had a partner of the same breed named Rocky, who passed away when he was 16. The canine pair had 24 puppies together across three litters.

The couple told Guinness World Records that Pebbles was the queen of their household. She’s typically calm but can be cranky when woken.

She enjoys cuddles, warm baths, and a good meal. She also loves listening to country music while sleeping in, usually until 5 p.m.

“Pebbles is like a wild teen who loves to sleep during the day and is up all night,” Julie said. “Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam.”

This year, Pebbles was treated to a bubble bath, cake, and a stack of ribs for her birthday.

“Most of the people that know Pebbles can’t believe how long she has lived,” said Julie.

Bobby and Julie have taken great care of Pebbles over the years. Her veterinarian has also put her on a cat food diet, which is “much higher in meat-based protein than dog food.”

Although table food is typically too rich and fatty for dogs, the couple admitted that they would sometimes throw Pebbles a bone.

Apart from the usual signs of aging, the world-record-holding dog is in excellent health and enjoys her meals.

Julie also shared the key to helping a canine live a long and healthy life: “Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper health care.”

“We truly love her more than anything, so for her to have this time to shine is truly precious to us,” she added.

Congratulations to Pebbles and her family! See her Instagram page here.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.