Woman adopts cat overlooked at the shelter for months because of her unique looks

A cat who had been overlooked at the shelter for so long finally found the family of her dreams.

When Francisca Franken of Germany lived with her parents, they used to have a cat named Joker, whom she loved to death. When she moved out, she couldn’t take the feline with her even if she wanted to because her flat was too small for an outdoor cat. She knew he wouldn’t have been happy.

After living for over a year without a cat, Francisca decided to move into a bigger apartment with a balcony so she could adopt one.

She wasn’t planning on getting one right away until she came across a picture of an exotic shorthair cat named Bean on her local shelter’s website.

It was love at first sight, and Francisca immediately sent the shelter an email expressing her interest in adopting Bean.

“I saw her photo and fell in love the second I saw her. Well, at first I laughed because the pictures were so funny and I’d never seen a cat like this before,” Francisca recalled.

Bean had a rough life. She was found in an abandoned trailer park covered in battle wounds and suffering from multiple health issues.

The cat had an eye infection and struvite stones in her urine that could lead to blockage. She also hasn’t been neutered, chipped, or medically treated. The shelter got her just in time and literally saved her life.

Bean was put up for adoption after no one claimed her while she was at the “Lost and Found.” Every day, she waited for someone to take her home. However, people really didn’t pay much attention to her because of her unusual face, which looked both sad and a bit grumpy.

The next day, Francisca got a call from a lady at the rescue who confirmed if Bean was really the cat she wanted to apply for. Apparently, no one had been interested in her before despite her being on their website for over a month and in the shelter for several.

“The woman who called me was scared that I just pressed the wrong button or something and was not really interested in her at all,” Francisca said. “I teared up at the thought of poor Bean having nobody that wanted to love her so I directly made an appointment with them for the 8th of January. I was so so so so nervous.”

Francisca expected to meet a 20-pound cat, but Bean turned out to be a tiny kitty with the most adorable doe eyes. As soon as she walked into the room, the feline jumped off her bed and rubbed her face all over her human friend. Tears ran down Francisca’s cheeks as she did.

Francisca stayed with Bean for hours at the shelter and didn’t want to leave her there one more night. Likewise, the cat was smitten with her and kept following her around for attention.

Even though it felt like a long shot, Francisca asked the shelter if she could take the cat home that day, and they agreed! They saw how much she loved the cat already and trusted that she would be a good cat mom. The rescue even provided her with a litter box, toys, and a carrier to take home with her.

Bean adapted quickly to her new environment.

“She made herself at home from the very first second. She laid down on the sofa and took a nap as if the couch was the most comfortable thing she had ever experienced,” Francisca said.

After dozing off for hours, Bean started exploring and appeared to be grateful that she finally had a home of her own.

Every night, Bean would cuddle up next to her owner. She would even wait for Francisca until midnight to come to bed if she was up late.

For the first few weeks, Bean was very clingy, fearing that her human would abandon her. But eventually, she realized she didn’t have to worry about that anymore.

“It was then she finally decided to let her (inner) diva come out, her ‘queen of the household’ mentality,” Francisca said.

When Francisca worked from home, she would spend all day next to the computer even though her favorite spot was somewhere else. And when she leaves for work, Bean would climb up to the window and watch her until she couldn’t see her anymore.

Bean loves the Cat TV by the window and enjoys going on walks in a harness with her mom. The feline is playful, silly, and loving.

The cat also goes crazy for olives, always making a dash for them and trying to steal one or two whenever Francisca eats them.

“She’s my whole world and an absolute weirdo. I can’t put into words how much I love her. Rescue works both ways. She helps me through the worst of days,” Francisca said.

“She went through so much and is finally home and getting the love she deserves. I can’t imagine my life without her. She is so special and amazing. I’m so happy she chose me to be her mother.”

