Young brothers living in separate foster homes surprised with the news that they will be adopted together

Not every kid in the foster care system is lucky enough to be placed in the same home as their siblings.

Brothers Tre and Ke’lynn know this all too well, as they had been in Child Protective Custody for three and a half years. They spent most of that time living in separate foster homes—a situation that caused them great sadness and pain.

The boys initially needed time apart to heal from their trauma but said they were desperate to live together one day.

“I want to see him every day and I don’t,” Ke’lynn told WFAA as he wiped tears from his eyes.

WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre met the brothers in November 2017, when Tre was 10 and Ke’Lynn was 7.

“You guys are just about all each other has anymore, right? So you want to make sure you’re with him, right?” Izaguirre asked Tre, who could only respond with a nod as he started to cry.

The siblings knew they only had each other to rely on. However, they had no choice but to settle for once-a-month visitation rights.

It was hard for Tre and Ke’lynn because they never wanted to separate whenever they saw each other.

When Izaguirre asked Tre if he could have any wish, the lad had a straightforward answer.

“To live with him,” he replied.

“We’re gonna do our very very best to make sure that happens,” the reporter assured him.

A month later, one kindhearted man saw the Wednesday’s Child story about the brothers and decided to step up in a big way.

“I was crying mostly because it just pulled at my heartstrings, and I felt an instant connection with the boys, and I said I’ve got to figure out a way to get these boys in my home and learn more about them,” Dr. Robert Beck recalled upon seeing the report.

Tre and Ke’lynn have lived with Beck ever since, but nothing formal. They had to wait until the adoption papers were ready.

On July 18, 2018, Beck and the boys drove to a North Texas courtroom. The siblings thought they were just going to take pictures, so they were shocked upon learning that they would be adopted that day!

“Guess what? Today’s adoption day,” Beck told the brothers as they sat in one of the pews. Tre instantly smiled and gave his dad a little hug, while Ke’lynn couldn’t hide the huge grin on his face.

It was the moment Tre and Ke’lynn had long been waiting for. They can finally live together—just like what they had always wanted.

“We got adopted today, and I feel good,” said Tre minutes after the judge made the adoption official.

Seven months of anguish over being apart was finally over for the two boys. They will grow up together with a loving father, an older brother, and a village of helpers.

Tre and Ke’lynn are fortunate to be adopted by a wonderful man who will take good care of them.

“Just being able to give them a forever home and know that they’re forever mine is just super special,” Beck said. “I love them. With all my heart.”

When asked what happens now, Tre smiled from ear to ear and said, “I go home.”

The siblings’ older brother was also a Wednesday’s Child whom Beck adopted after seeing a report about him. Beck has adopted three kids from Wednesday’s Child segments. Adopted himself, he said it has always been in his heart to adopt and give abandoned children the same love and acceptance he was blessed with.

Watch the video below to learn more about Tre and Ke’lynn’s story.

