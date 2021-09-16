13-year-old prodigy gets accepted to Georgia Tech to study aerospace engineering

Last year, we shared the story of Caleb Anderson, a 12-year-old child prodigy attending college as a sophomore at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, Georgia.

Now 13, he’s making headlines once again for ticking off another achievement on his list—getting into the Georgia Institute of Technology.

From attending college at Chattahoochee Technical College to earn his associate degree, Caleb transferred to the prestigious institution and is currently studying there as a sophomore.

As the youngest student in the elite engineering school, people couldn’t help but give Caleb interesting looks. Sometimes, even he couldn’t believe that this is his reality.

“I also have had those moments where, you know, ‘Man, I’m at college.’ And you know, this is incredible,” he told CBS News.

He would have been on track to graduate from Chattahoochee Technical College in two years, but his parents, Claire and Kobi, wanted the young genius to attend a university that fits his capabilities.

Ever since he was child, Caleb has done nothing but extraordinary things. At nine months, he already knew sign language. He started reading when he was a year old, and by the time he was 2, Caleb could already do fractions. At 3, he qualified for Mensa.

And while most 13-year-olds are in seventh grade, Caleb is a sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering. As usual, he was way ahead of his peers.

Despite being clearly advanced, Caleb insisted to Fox News that he isn’t that “smart.”

“Number one, there are a lot of people who are smarter than me,” he explained. “And there are a lot of people who work harder than me, so compared to them, I’m definitely not smart.”

You’d think a prodigy like him would never be challenged by school works, but Caleb says that’s exactly what he’s been experiencing at Georgia Tech.

“I’m being challenged,” he said. “I think I’m average here. The one thing that unites everybody in this school is that the work is terrifying.”

Before enrolling at Georgia Tech, Caleb visited the labs and met with the school’s president. The university also shared a two-minute video showing the teen’s first days at the school.

Caleb said his first day of classes was “pretty interesting” and said that he hadn’t really appreciated how “big” the campus was until he returned there for his first day.

“I thought I was going to be here when I was 18, 19, but I’m here a lot earlier than I thought I would be,” Caleb said in the video.

Funding for Caleb’s education came with challenges. His parents struggled to pay for his tuition, and he wasn’t qualified to receive any Georgia merit-based educational scholarships because he was too young.

But when various media outlets featured him last year for his academic success, the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation (founded by Steve Harvey and his wife) offered to help pay for his tuition.

“This is the kind of school I have been wanting to go to for a very long time, and I am finally here,” Caleb said.

The teen admits that he feels pressured to live up to his potential, but he’s taking it all in stride.

“I’m a pretty big risk-taker. I’m taking the fast track but it’s going to be very hard,” he told WXIA. “That’s what drives me cause I know that if I don’t do this now, this chance is never going to happen again.”

According to a statement from Georgia Tech, Caleb’s long-term goals include earning a master’s degree from the university, pursuing a career at SpaceX, starting his own company, and becoming a positive influence for other Black teens.

“I want to help others that may just need nurturing and resources,” he said.

Congratulations, Caleb, for yet another achievement! We can’t wait to see what you’ll do next.

Check out Caleb’s interview with CBS News in the video below to learn more about his experience as the youngest student at Georgia Tech.

Please share this story with your friends and family.