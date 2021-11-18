Four young men rush to elderly woman’s aid after her scooter broke down in the pouring rain

When an elderly woman’s electric scooter broke down in the middle of heavy rain, four young men came to her rescue and escorted her back to her retirement home.

Katty Castro, a public relations representative at the Florida Living Independent Community in Seminole County, Florida, witnessed the heartwarming moment.

As exhausting as it was, the group fulfilled the task of pushing the woman’s scooter with smiles on their faces.

“Since this is a very quiet neighborhood I was surprised to hear a commotion, laughs and four gentlemen pushing one of my lady residents under a heavy storm in Florida,” Castro recalled to Fox News.

“They were pushing her up the big slope toward her residence. These heroes were so focused on helping regardless of the inclement weather and they were even covering her with an umbrella, which showed more compassion on their part.”

Castro thanked the men for their kindness and asked them for a group photo, to which they obliged. When they were done, she shared the story of their good deed on Nextdoor, a social networking app where people can share the happenings in their neighborhood.

Castro thought the four chivalrous young men were local teens from the high school next door, but she later found out they work for Rebounderz Adventure Parks.

The men were passing through the area after a hard day’s work and were just about to turn onto an eight-lane highway when they saw the woman struggling with her malfunctioning scooter.

They were all tired, dirty, and looking forward to getting back to the hotel, but they also knew they couldn’t just leave the woman stranded in the rain.

“She literally had a plastic bag on her head to keep her hair dry,” JohnMorgan Massa, a corporate general manager at Rebounderz Adventure Parks, said in an interview with Fox News. “We knew we couldn’t leave her in the rain, in the middle of the road, frantically trying to get her scooter to work again.”

Massa and his team made a three-quarter-mile trek as they pushed the faulty scooter towards the woman’s intended destination. The task may look easy to some, but it was actually more challenging than it appears.

“Those scooters are heavy, add the resident’s weight, her groceries and collapsing tires, the sum is a whole workout. But, I am proud of their sacrifice,” Castro said.

The group has been garnering attention since their story went viral, but Massa said they never expected recognition; they were just “helping a fellow member of our community.”

“We just wanted her to get home safely,” he explained.

Massa hopes their story encourages people to help their neighbors when the need arises.

“Holding a door, smiling, picking up someone’s spilled groceries, reaching for an item on the top shelf in the grocery store; and, yes, helping someone whose electric wheelchair broke down in the rain are things almost anyone can do,” Massa said.

Castro shares the same sentiment and hopes that the moment inspires others to step up, especially during these challenging times.

“As a mom of teenagers I want my children to grow up like these ‘modern heroes,’ to make a difference each day no matter the environment,” she said. “In these rough COVID times, let’s demonstrate compassion to one another.”

These young men and their act of kindness is a beautiful reminder of the good that exists in the world. Let’s all aspire to perform our own good deeds in any way we can.

