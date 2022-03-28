Woman walks in on her dad napping will all the neighbor dogs

For Lon Watson, napping is best done with some furry friends by your side.

That’s why the Alabama dad never sleeps alone. In fact, when his daughter Catey Hall checks in on him, he’s almost always accompanied by dogs on the couch.

Incredibly, it’s not just Lon’s house dogs who join him on the cozy pile. Even the neighborhood dogs come for an afternoon nap with their favorite man.

“Dad sees, plays with and naps with one or more of these dogs on a daily basis. They come running when they see his car and follow him inside,” Catey told The Dodo.

Lon has always loved dogs and works with their local rescue, Pound on the Hill.

“For as long as I can remember, my dad has rescued stray dogs” Catey said. “Growing up, we always had a dog. But there was always room for a stray in need. Now that he lives alone with his wife, there’s room for several. They work with rescues in the area to find homes for the dogs in need; however, not all of them are re-homed, and they stay with dad forever.”

Lon has four dogs at home, all of whom were rescued and rehabilitated by Lon and his wife.

Aside from their resident pups, Lon receives daily visits from the neighbors’ dogs—Hooch, Fluffer-Nutter, and Rosie. They all live nearby and have a special bond with Lon.

Like the loyal creatures they are, these neighborhood dogs patiently wait all day to spend time with Lon.

“The neighborhood is an unincorporated section of semi-rural Alabama. The houses are set far back from the street, so the dogs can bounce from house to house safely,” Catey said.

When the dogs hear his truck coming, they will run to the driveway and meet him there.

Luckily, Lon’s human neighbors aren’t concerned about their dogs spending most of their time with him. They understand that their naptime is special, and no one would get in the way of that.

Every dog that Lon meets seems to form a quick connection with him. Even Catey’s two dogs love him to bits.

“As a matter of fact, they try to leave with Dad when he’s here visiting,” she said.

Here’s another story about the dog-human connection that will melt your heart.

When a man from Turkey named Cemal Senturk was hospitalized last year, an extremely concerned family member refused to leave his side—his canine companion, Boncuk.

After being rushed to the facility, the small dog escaped from their apartment and followed him to the hospital.

Later, it was found that Cemal needed to stay in the hospital for several days to be treated. Meanwhile, Boncuk waited for him by the hospital entrance. The dog refused to leave, so the staff informed her family that she was still there.

Cemal’s daughter took Boncuk home, but the smart pup found a way to escape again. She was later found at the hospital once more, at the same spot where she had waited for her dad.

Boncuk kept vigil at the building for six consecutive days.

Cemal communicated with Boncuk through the hospital’s window to comfort her. The dog would sometimes poke her nose through the doors, but she would stay outside most of the time.

Still, after seeing her dad, Boncuk kept escaping from their home. Despite her family’s attempts to keep her home, no one can stop her from going to the hospital every morning and waiting there until evening.

Luckily, the hospital staff regularly gave her food while she was there.

Finally, Boncuk’s patience was rewarded when Cemal was discharged from the hospital six days later. Upon seeing her owner, the dog ran alongside his wheelchair and jumped up to him to be petted.

You can learn more about this story here.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.