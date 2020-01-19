Japanese wood artist makes incredible sculptures of forest animals using fallen logs

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

While most of us find no use for fallen logs other than wood for our fireplaces, this wood artist can turn any lifeless block into a piece of beautiful furniture or decorative item.

Mori Kono – a Japanese-Canadian wood artist – and his team gather fallen logs to create impressively detailed sculptures of forest animals. His company, MK carving and sculpting, is based in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and has been operational since 2005.

The company uses local materials that can be found in the region, such as yellow and red cedar, alder, and birchwood, to create sculptures of bears, raccoons, owls, rabbits, and chipmunks. The nature-loving wood artist and his team usually carve the logs to make it appear as if these animals were crawling out of the forest trees. Their unique work captures the playful nature of each critter.

The studio’s principal mission is written on its website.

“Our main mission is to bring out, or back, the wondrousness of nature to this busy modern world. All living things in this world exist and accept every rule of mother nature… living in balance. If our completed works of art are able to contribute to

society – to have a deeper feeling and respect towards nature and the wild more often, then that is our greatest dream!”

Kono utilizes a range of power tools to achieve the designs he has in mind. Usually, he uses a handheld chisel for the delicate details in his sculptures, such as the animals’ fur, feathers, and eyes. Once the form is finished, he then brings the pieces to life by coloring them, making sure that the animal will stand out from the pale-colored logs.

Kono boasts of over 20 years of experience in the industry and has been recognized as a quality architectural woodcarver and wildlife sculptor by several groups in the United States and Canada.

The company accepts commissioned work for private clients as well as small custom gifts and large scale sculptures. Their wood-carving services also include gorgeous hand-carved doors.

Check out some of Mori Kono’s finest work in the gallery below.

Know more about MK carving and sculpting by clicking on the following links: Website | Facebook | Instagram