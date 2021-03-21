Corgi with a rough past approaches man in airport and immediately knows he needs comforting

Before she was rescued in July 2017, Cora the corgi lived a difficult life.

The poor dog had been involved in a terrible backyard breeding situation and had given birth to over 15 litters throughout her life. And when her final litter produced only one healthy pup, her uncaring owners decided it was time to let her go.

When she was rescued, it was clear that she had never been to the vet because of the multiple health issues she had.

Right before Cora celebrated her eighth birthday, the pup was finally taken from her neglectful home. She was brought to an animal rescue in Idaho where she met Madison Palm.

The then 23-year-old dog lover initially planned to foster Cora, but she realized she couldn’t live without the dog anymore. So, Madison officially adopted the corgi just in time for her eighth birthday.

That year, Cora got her first birthday cake!

Knowing Cora’s rough past, Madison was determined to give the pup the best life she could have. As the pair got to know each other more, Madison was amazed to see how sweet the dog is, despite everything she’s been through.

Cora loves cuddling with people, and she seems to sense when someone in the room needed comforting. Because of this special ability, Madison figured she should train as a therapy dog.

“Cora’s personality is so amazing; she is a lover,” she told The Dodo. “She is always right next to me and always keeps a close eye if she’s not. If I’m not available she’ll pick the next closest lap to sit on and nudges your hand unless you are petting her at all times.”

In February 2018, Madison decided to take Cora with her during a trip to Alaska to visit her mom. While they were in the airport in Seattle for their layover, the corgi did something amazing.

Madison let Cora out of her carrier so she could stretch her legs. She held the dog’s leash until she fell asleep and let go of it briefly while she relaxed and had a snack. Cora didn’t usually leave her side, so Madison knew it was safe to drop her leash.

When Cora woke up, she approached a man sitting alone on a chair nearby. Madison then asked the man if the dog was bothering him, and his reply warmed her heart.

“No, no; I lost my dog last night,” the man replied, his face somber and his eyes watering.

The stranger scratched Cora’s ears, who stayed put while getting loved on. It was as if Cora sensed that this man needed her presence.

Madison shared the touching encounter on a Facebook group, and it quickly went viral.

“She knows who is hurting and she knows who needs her. I’ve never questioned that,” her owner said. “I am blown away by her on a daily basis. Who knew a dog who was unloved for seven and a half years could have so much love to give?”

Madison knew that Cora had a big heart, but seeing her show it to a stranger in an airport made her appreciate the dog even more. In that brief moment, she was able to bring comfort to a grieving man.

Although Cora had never truly felt what it’s like to be loved, it’s amazing how she is able to give it to others so generously. She is indeed one extraordinary dog!

This adorable pup has plenty of love to give, and Madison wanted to share that with the rest of the world. She created an Instagram page for Cora so that she can continue to inspire others in her own unique way!

If you loved this story, make sure to share it with your friends and family. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!