A woman pranks her mom by taking her to a fake AirBnB, which turns out to be her first home

Buying a house is a great blessing for many people. It may take some time to own a home but working hard is the answer to achieving this goal, which Nyomi Jackson just achieved.

Jackson’s dream came true when she bought a house in Jacksonville, Florida. Though it took nearly a year to finalize all the details of the house, it was all worth it in the end.

Recently, she was finally able to share her happiness with her mother and sister but she did it in a fun and heartwarming way.

To surprise them, she pulled up a little prank on her mother Wanda Fields, and her little sister Nia. Her goal was to make them believe they would check into an Airbnb rental home and let them know later that she had actually bought the house.

Jackson pulled off her prank and was captured in a video that quickly went viral on TikTok. In the video, her mother entered the house, thinking it was an Airbnb.

She immediately recognized the divider she gave Jackson, saying they looked the same. She also recognized the elephant painting Jackson had for a decade.

When Jackson unraveled her secret, her mother could not believe it. She asked her many times and cried happy tears when she got the confirmation.

Jackson’s sister was also shocked to know that she now owns a house. The video ended with a heartwarming embrace.

“What many of you see in the video is my mom. She’s coming in from Virginia, where she currently resides, as well as my younger sister Nia, to come to spend some time at what they think is an Airbnb with the rest of our family, in celebration of my mom’s birthday,” Jackson said. What her mom didn’t know was she had moved into the house within the last three weeks.

“One of the things [my mom] has continuously imparted to me as well as my sisters is, ‘When you have a vision, move toward it, move toward it relentlessly,'” Jackson said. “And I knew I had a vision of my family being in my house.”

Jackson shared that her mom raised her and her sister on her own in a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. This is why buying a house is a huge achievement for her.

“It was important for me, despite the fact that I have been working on it for a year, that we all come to a singular place and we all revel in the fact that here’s this house,” explained Jackson.

It was difficult for Jackson to keep this a secret from her family and she was so glad she managed to. When she saw the expression on her mother’s face, she knew she did a good job of keeping it from her. It was apparent that her mother was very proud of her.

“She never said anything and I had to come back home and look at the pictures and see, ‘Can I see any secret in her face in these pictures?'” said Jackson’s mother.

She revealed that she was overwhelmed by the surprise but she was so happy and proud of what her daughter has achieved.

“Everyone was celebratory of her, of her success, our family and friends from all over the world and it just touched me and it just made me happy. It makes me cry,” she added.

Jackson was most thankful for her mother, whom she regarded as her hero. “For my mom to see me purchase my first house and do something really incredible, I think it speaks volumes to what’s possible,” she said.

She also has a piece of advice for those who are dreaming of buying a house: “If you have a vision, you stick to it and you make it happen.”