Superman actor Henry Cavill says his dog best friend, Kal, has saved his mental health many times

One of the best experiences in life is loving a dog and being loved by one. Our fluffy companions are the best when it comes to giving snuggles, kisses, and lifting our spirits when we feel down.

And science agrees. In fact, dogs are known to improve a person’s overall well-being and mental health. One of the people who can confirm this as true is British actor Henry Cavill.

Best known to audiences for playing “Superman” in blockbusters such as “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League,” Cavill recently opened up about the difference that his American Akita, named Kal, has made in his life.

As it turns out, even “superheroes” like him need saving, and Cavill says Kal has been instrumental in providing him with the support he needed during tough times.

Cavill regularly shares photos of his canine best friend on Instagram, so his 17.7 million followers on the platform are familiar with the well-groomed eight-year-old dog.

In a post from last year, he described his pet as “part dog, part bear, part pig and all soul,” and said he is an “absolute gem.”

“I’ve had him since he was 10 weeks old and we have been through thick and thin together,” Cavill wrote. “We actually spend so much time together, I’m not sure who imitates who anymore!”

Cavill recently appeared on the British morning talk show “Lorraine” and, of course, brought Kal along during his interview. He came to the show to promote the second season of “The Witcher,” the Netflix series he currently stars on, which will premiere on December 17.

The dog was by his side as the actor chatted with host Lorraine Kelly and talked about how much his pet meant to him.

The 38-year-old explained that Kal has greatly helped him with his mental health over the years.

“He has saved my emotional and psychological bacon plenty of times. We have an incredibly close bond,” Cavill said. “He senses it when I’ve got my own stuff on, he’ll be close — he’s almost always close, but he’ll be closer.”

During the interview, Cavill also revealed that he keeps his Superman suit in his closet in case he needs to reprise the role, saying he is “ready and waiting for the phone call.”

The duo is so close that Cavill likes to keep him around at all times—even at work.

Cavill reportedly brought Kal with him on the set of “The Witcher.” In an interview with People, he said: “He was there the entire time, he spent most of his time in the trailer rather than on set. Because when he can see me, but he can’t get to me, he tends to start making a lot of noise.”

“We didn’t want him running in halfway through a scene or a sword fight especially, because he would be taking people down. But he was always there.”

Like many dog owners, Kal has been his owner’s savior.

“He is a true companion and in those moments where I just need another being around but not necessarily to be putting lots of effort in that person,” Cavill told On Demand Entertainment.

Cavill treats Kal like family and considers him more than just a pet.

“He’s fantastic. To me, he’s very much — he’s a dog but he’s a companion. He’s a person as well.”

We all need a best friend, and Cavill is fortunate to have found his in the form of a dog!

Watch Cavill’s interview with “Lorraine” in the video below.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.