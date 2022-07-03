Using solar panels is a great way to power your home while reaping its incalculable benefits. Because the energy comes from the sun, it does not produce greenhouse gas emissions, which is good for the environment.

It can also help you save on power bills and give your house more appeal when you want to sell it or rent it out.

Traditional solar panels have been popular over the years but what’s conquering the world of solar energy nowadays is a special type of solar panel called “SmartFlower.”

Smart-flower is an all-in-one solar system with smart features for the user’s convenience and comfort.

Looking like a giant flower, SmartFlower does not only have a unique and tasteful design but is also very efficient.

These solar panels resemble petals that track the sun throughout the day, making sure your home is getting all the energy it needs.

It folds itself up after sunset or on bad weather and opens up again when the sun is back.

According to Linnea Nilsson, marketing manager international for SmartFlower, they wanted to provide a simpler and less complicated option for residential installations so they made the design of Smartflower as simple as possible.

She said, “Our ambition is to establish the first all-in-one solar system on the market. We oriented ourselves after the principle ‘form follows function,’ and that brought us to the flower-blossom design of SmartFlower.”

When it comes to power efficiency, SmartFlower is utterly reliable and even have 60% higher self-utilization than traditional solar panel systems.

With its ventilated panels, it is able to cool itself, thus preventing hot air from accumulating and hindering energy production. In only two hours, you can set up and install a SmartFlower with much convenience and ease.

Nilsson takes pride in their unique and efficient product which was made to address the current challenges on the environment and climate.

She stated, “With SmartFlower, we enable more people to do something within renewable energy and to support a better future climate.

This makes access to your own produced energy easy and uncomplicated, and the solution is a really smart and good-looking one.”

Launched in Europe in 2014, SmartFlower has fast become popular in other countries and in the United States.

In fact, it has been installed throughout the country not only in houses but also in schools such as Mary Baldwin University and Virginia Wesleyan University.

In Illinois, a SmartFlower has also been installed in a vegetable garden inside a low-income housing complex, as a part of their community solar project.

The Renaissance Collaborative runs the housing complex and they believe that their community can benefit a lot from this solar panel system.

TRC Executive Director Patricia Abrams said, “If you’re going to deal with and provide services for the very low-income people, that means the government is picking up the tab. How do you—in the long haul—make that sustainable and affordable? Energy efficiency is one of those things I think is a must.”

TRC has partnered with different groups for SmartFlower installations throughout Illinois. For the Chicago installation, they collaborated with Elevate Energy, which is committed to smarter energy use.

Elevate Energy Contractor Development Coordinator Eya Louis explained: “We surveyed residents right away to see if there were any established electricians or carpenters or other tradespeople who could be a part of this project. Next, we offered training in solar installation with a local company.”

“At our unveiling, we had our solar trainees there to witness some of what went into the installation. The instructor talked to them about the permitting process and will continue to work with them.”

The Renaissance Collaborative and other environment groups hope that SmartFlower installations will also expand in other low-income communities in the United States.

Watch this ‘flower’ tracks the sun: