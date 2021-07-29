A simple act of sportsmanship became one of Olympics most unforgettable moments

Two athletes from America and New Zealand who represented their country during the 2016 Olympics 5,000-meter qualifying race are winning the hearts of people across the globe.

Not because they have earned a gold medal for their country during the prestigious sports fest, but because they have shown the world what true sportsmanship looks like.

During the 5,000-meter qualifying race, Abbey D’Agostino from America and Nikki Hamblin from New Zealand had tumbled and fallen on the ground. Unfortunately for the two athletes, Abbey unintentionally clipped Nikki’s heel which sent both of them crashing on the ground. Everybody knew that in a race, you cannot lose any second at all.

Some people might react negatively to the unfortunate situation that happened. However, instead of arguing and blaming each other for what happened, the two athletes chose to help each other. Abbey helped Nikki get up to her feet.

As it turned out, the unfortunate mishap twisted Abbey’s knee, and with her injury, it is obvious that she would not be able to win the race anymore. Nikki, on the other hand, suffered from no injury and can still manage to catch up with the others if she wanted to.

But Nikki had another thing on her mind. Instead of catching up with her other competitors, the respectable athlete chose to assist the injured Abbey. Although Abbey told her to continue without her, Nikki insisted to finish the race together with her new-found friend.

The admirable athletes finished the race landing in last and second-to-the-last places. Although they were not able to bring the bacon home, Abbey and Nikki were more than happy to complete the race side by side. In fact, the two even hugged each other after crossing the finish line!

Abbey and Nikki were not able to bring the gold medal to their home, yet they were able to show the world what sportsmanship is all about. At the end of the day, everyone may not remember the athletes who won Olympics medals, but the inspiring and heartwarming act of compassion by Abbey and Nikki will always have a place in the hearts of people.

Abbey and Nikki were not the first respectable athletes who have inspired people with their compassionate hearts in the history of Olympics.

In the year 1932, Shuhei Nishida and Sueo Oe, athletes competing as Pole vaulters, made history when they did something no one ever dared to do. Nishida and Oe competed in a jump-off for the silver medal.

Though the two Japanese athletes finished with the same height, the silver medal was awarded to Nishida for he had fewer misses than Oe. However, Nishida and Oe believe that they should have the same standing.

Thus, the two Japanese athletes cut their medals in half and created two new medals out of it. Both of them have what they call as medals of friendship made out of half silver and half bronze medals.

Another respectable athlete made her mark in the history of Olympics fencing when she chose to keep her principles and be honest instead of winning the gold medal. Judy Guinness of Great Britain was set to take the gold medal of individual foil match against Austria’s Ellen Preis.

British fencer Guinness was in a position to win the individual foil gold medal match against Austria’s Ellen Preis. Guinness, however, notified the judges that they failed to award two points to Preis for successful touches, and the change in scoring reversed the final result, giving Preis gold and Guinness silver.

Regardless of race, country, skin color, and the language we speak, compassion triumphs against all of these differences!

Watch the inspiring video below that will surely remind you that no Olympic medal matters more than being the embodiment of kindness and compassion!