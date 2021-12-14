Sick stray cat knocked on woman’s door asking to be let in during a freezing winter

Last year, on Valentine’s Day, a woman in Quebec, Canada, heard crying from her backyard. When she went outside to check, she found an orange tabby freezing in the snow, looking extremely battered.

The stray feline pawed at her door and meowed as if asking for help. The woman, a foster volunteer with kitten rescue, Un Chat à la Fois, took a photo of the poor cat and sent it to the organization’s founder, Marie Simard.

The woman knew they weren’t taking in adult cats but wanted to help him.

“As soon as I saw the picture it broke my heart, and I told her to take him to our partner clinic so he could be evaluated,” Simard said.

“His face said everything that needed to be said. He stayed in front of her door for a while, and as soon as I told her to get him, he didn’t try to get away,” she added.

Less than 30 minutes later, the woman had brought the tabby to their partner clinic. At the vet, the cat showed a gentle and cooperative demeanor. He went into the carrier by himself and let the doctor do the check-up, X-rays, and blood test.

The cat, who didn’t have a microchip and wasn’t neutered, indeed needed help. He was full of bite wounds and was suffering from frostbite. The animal also had rotten teeth, diabetes, worms, skin allergies, and plenty of fleas and ticks.

Simard knew that if he hadn’t found help, the cat wouldn’t have made it through another harsh winter. Thankfully, the woman immediately brought him in to receive treatment.

Despite being very ill, the cat showed his gratefulness to the people caring for him.

“He was very nice to the employees at the clinic,” Simard recalled. “He would take his paw out of the cage at the vet so the people would pet him.”

The staff thought he was a lost cat because he was too friendly to be born outside. They assumed he was just left behind by irresponsible owners, but after checking everywhere for a missing cat notice, they found nothing.

Simard decided to give him the name Aslan, after the lion in “The Chronicles of Narnia” series.

A few days after being hospitalized, Aslan’s health improved, and he went to live in a foster home. There, he quickly became friends with the other cats.

Every day, Aslan showed his foster mom how happy he was to be living with her.

“He’s a very affectionate cat,” Simard said. “He likes to sleep close to his foster mom.”

When it came time to open adoption applications for Aslan, his foster mom couldn’t bring herself to let him go. Aslan had also formed a great bond with her rescue cat, Cleo, and she didn’t want to separate them.

“He would just sleep next to her, groom her and she would groom him,” Simard said. “It made sense to have them stay together — two rescue cats who had a tough life.”

Aslan maintains a special diet because of his diabetes, but he likes food very much. In fact, his mom has to guard her own plate because the cat wouldn’t hesitate to steal her food. However, she sometimes makes an exception and gives him a treat.

Aslan doesn’t miss his outdoor life at all; he doesn’t even try to go outside. The cat just likes to sleep on his pillow and cuddle with his mom and cat siblings.

Thanks to the kind lady who took him to the rescue, Aslan now lives the life he deserves with a family who loves him!

