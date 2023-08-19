Man transformed shed he bought from Craigslist into a profitable and cozy backyard cottage

Pursuing your dreams and ultimately earning from them is one of life’s most incredible experiences. It’s a journey filled with passion, determination, and fulfillment.

When you follow your dreams, you’re embarking on a path that is uniquely yours. You can explore your interests, talents, and desires and turn them into something meaningful and rewarding.

In a mere 245 square feet, one man in San Antonio, Texas, made an amazing shed transformation, creating his dream backyard home, a sought-after vacation experience.

Inspired by his travels with his wife, Daniel Salas built this unique space using a storage shed he found on Craigslist.

Within five months, he skillfully transformed it into a comfortable living space, now available for vacation rentals starting at $74 per night.

Daniel said that he and his wife love to travel, per Newsweek.

“We started visiting more Airbnbs around Texas and further afield and were fascinated by this one home we stayed in about an hour north of here,” Daniel shared.

The unusual vacation property was crafted from an old barn, expertly converted into a charming standalone tiny home.

Daniel explained that the intimacy of the smaller space appealed to them, adding that it allowed them to spend more quality time together.

That’s when they decided to have something like this in their backyard.

The tiny home trend has gained immense popularity in recent years, driven by people seeking more affordable housing alternatives and opting for custom-built miniature homes rather than traditional apartment rentals.

In 2020, Daniel found himself with spare time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted him to embark on this inspiring backyard shed transformation project.

Daniel began his journey by researching and preparing his backyard, knowing he wanted to create a tiny home.

The planning for the shed transformation was meticulous; he even rearranged the yard to suit the vision he had in mind.

However, it wasn’t until spring 2021 that fate smiled upon him when he came across a compelling Craigslist listing.

He found someone selling a shed nearby, so Daniel inquired.

The shed was reasonably priced, but surprisingly, it had not found a buyer yet. Curious, he reached out to the seller for more details and arranged a visit to inspect the shed.

“He had a beautiful set-up, and I went to look at the shed, which was fairly new—only about five years old,” said Daniel.

When Daniel inquired further about the building’s reasonable price of $2,500, the owner presented an intriguing condition: the shed must remain intact and could not be taken apart.

Agreeing to his condition, Daniel secured the unit for a discounted price of $1,200 on the same day.

However, bringing the shed to his home, located approximately 45 minutes away, presented a new challenge.

Daniel made numerous phone calls and arrangements until he found someone willing to transport the shed for $500.

But upon reaching his backyard, a dilemma arose – the shed wouldn’t fit between his neighbor’s house and his own due to the fence.

He decided to surprise his wife with the purchase, but his plans took an unexpected turn. He had to dismantle the backyard fence to make room for the shed, leading to an amusing discovery for his wife.

“I told her I’m gonna work on the fence this weekend,” he laughed. “Then came Monday, and she came to me and said, ‘There’s a storage shed in the front of our house,’ and that’s how she found out that I bought it.”

They successfully maneuvered the storage shed into the backyard with some adjustments to the fence and diligent effort.

Daniel’s focus shifted to transforming it into the habitable space they had envisioned.

Initially used only as a shed during the first summer, the couple patiently saved money, and by 2022, they had accumulated around $25,000 to begin their shed transformation project.

To make their dream a reality, Daniel handled several tasks, including running plumbing, obtaining permits, and setting up electricity.

Fortunately, he enlisted the help of a reliable contractor who had previously renovated their kitchen.

The tiny home was complete by mid-October, but the couple realized they needed more room.

Desiring a slightly larger space, they decided to expand the home by blowing out a wall at the back and extending it by eight feet by 12 feet, creating an additional bedroom.

It took approximately six more weeks to complete the expansion, and finally, by Christmas, their charming tiny home was fully finished and ready to be enjoyed.

Initially, the plan was to use the tiny home for family visits. However, as the renovation progressed, the budget expanded beyond their expectations.

“With all the additions and everything, all-in-all, it was about $40,000,” said Daniel. “So, at that point, I said, ‘You know what? Let’s see if we can get this rented.'”

Once the shed transformation was complete, Daniel focused on furnishing the property with all the necessary amenities.

They created a charming patio area with a barbecue pit, an outdoor sink, a TV, and cozy string lights – an ideal space for entertainment.

The restroom became their favorite part of the tiny home. Daniel and his wife spared no effort in making it a luxurious spot. It features a vanity mirror equipped with anti-fog technology and LED lighting.

The family’s unusual tiny house made through shed transformation has become a popular destination for visitors from all over.

Daniel shared that he joined a couple of Facebook groups and started receiving inquiries and questions from people who wanted to come and stay.

Privacy was their top priority, so they added an extra entrance on the side of their house, along with a private gate and a path leading to the tiny home, according to Insider.

This design ensures that guests can enjoy their stay without much interaction. Daniel pointed out that he often doesn’t even interact with guests in the tiny home.

“I love having the shed as a side hustle. We get to meet new people from all over. And the extra revenue has allowed me to pad my savings and take more vacations, like to New Orleans and around the Texas Hill Country.”