A security cam captures UPS delivery guy fighting uphill battle against icy driveway for customer

This UPS delivery driver’s effort captured on security cam might just be the most dedicated employee ever.

Two years ago, the unnamed man was scheduled to deliver a package to a customer whose area had been hit by an ice storm the previous week.

As expected, the driver encountered slippery roads and sidewalks, but the treacherous weather conditions didn’t keep him from doing his job.

Walt Gorczowski couldn’t be more grateful to the UPS delivery person for ensuring he still received his package despite the freezing weather. And how it was delivered was the icing on the cake.

At the time, Walt’s sloping driveway was covered with “super slippery” wet ice from the storm.

“I heard the UPS truck pull up so I opened the garage and told him to just leave the package at the sidewalk and I’d figure out a way to get it, but he insisted on getting it to me,” Walt said.

The UPS driver stepped out of his truck and discovered just how slippery the driveway was. The man maneuvered his way up the side of the brown truck and cautiously sat down on the bumper when he reached its rear end.

He spotted Walt standing at the top of the driveway and lined himself up, planning for his next move. Then, he put his foot on the bumper and shoved himself off the truck.

The box then smoothly glided up the driveway out of the delivery guy’s hands as he went flopping on his belly right after. Meanwhile, the package slid right into Walt’s outstretched arms.

While still lying prone on the ice, the UPS driver gave Walt a quick thumbs up and a smile before rolling over onto his bum and scooting his way down to his truck.

The whole encounter was captured by Walt’s home security camera, and he knew it was too good not to be shared. So, he uploaded the video to his YouTube channel, where it has garnered over 36 million views as of date!

“Above and beyond… this guy is awesome,” wrote Walt on the video’s caption.

Thousand of viewers flocked to the comments, most of them praising the driver for his efforts.

“His thumbs up while flat on the ice is what truly elevates this video,” said one.

“That driver is amazing! I hope UPS rewarded him for going above and beyond to deliver that package,” another commented.

“This just goes to show how some drivers go to the extreme extends to get us our packages.”

Some even proposed marketing ideas.

“This man needs his own commercial series of making difficult deliveries. His work ethic is on point,” one wrote.

“Ups should seen these and make a commercial out of this. No matter how hard, it will get delivered,” another agreed.

UPS reached out to its Facebook users to find out the employee’s identity. However, it seems like they never got his name.

“We’d love to recognize the driver. Please email us the details to help@ups.com.” they wrote.

According to UPS, their drivers are busiest between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Back in 2019, the company estimated they would be delivering over 32 million packages a day in the U.S. and across the world, a 60% increase over their daily volume during the off-peak season.

Being a delivery driver is a job that requires dedication and commitment, and this man is certainly brimming with those qualities!

Click on the video below to watch this devoted UPS driver in action.

