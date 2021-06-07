Pregnant mother bravely saves three young girls from drowning in Lake Michigan

This pregnant mother is being lauded for her heroic efforts after saving a group of girls from drowning in Lake Michigan.

Alyssa DeWitt is five months pregnant with her fourth child, yet that didn’t keep her from jumping into action to rescue the kids from the vicious waves.

On May 25, Alyssa and her three young children visited First Street Beach in Manistee. It was really windy that day, so she was second-guessing whether to postpone the trip and stay home instead.

However, Alyssa felt that she really needed to go. So they did.

When they arrived, she decided to hang out on the right side of the beach where the pier is. Alyssa said they’ve never gone to that side, but for some reason, she felt that it would be best for them to stay there.

“I’ve always taken them to the left, so I’m not sure why I chose that side that day. And I don’t really think it was a coincidence that I did,” she said.

In a few moments, everything would start to make sense, and Alyssa would realize that she went to the beach that day—and on that particular side—for a very important reason.

With the howling winds, the waves were massive that day. Alyssa watched as a group of three young girls got into the lake and slowly moved farther out into the water.

The next thing she knew, a pair of arms were waving in the water. Alyssa immediately knew that they were in trouble.

The pregnant mother wasted no time and quickly pulled her own kids—ages 6, 3, and 2—out of the water and told them to stay on the sand and wait there.

She then dashed to the edge of the pier near where the girls were struggling. Alyssa dialed 911, but the strong winds made it difficult for the operator to hear her. Unfortunately, no one else was on that side of the beach to help her.

“When I got to the edge where they were, they could barely keep their heads above the water at that point. So I knew right away if I don’t do something these kids are going to drown,” she recalled.

Alyssa set her phone down, keeping 911 on the line. She then laid on her stomach along the edge of the pier, trying to pull the three girls up to safety.

There were a couple of times where she had gotten them partway up, but then the waves would come and smash into them and pull them back into the water.

One of the girls struggling to keep her head above the water told Alyssa, “I’m going to die.”

Seeing the fear in the child’s eyes broke Alyssa’s heart—it was a sight she will never forget. Her protective motherly instincts kicked in, and with all her might, she assured the child: “I looked at her and said, ‘I’m not going to let you die. I’m going to get you out of this water, I promise.’”

Alyssa almost went over the edge herself, but eventually, she was able to pull all three girls over the pier wall with her unexpected “super strength.”

Luckily, the girls suffered only scrapes and bruises. The pregnant mother and her unborn baby were also checked out and are doing fine.

Alyssa is also thankful that her three children remained safe during the terrifying ordeal. In a Facebook post, she reminded parents to stress water safety to their kids, saying that tragedies like this “can happen so fast.”

She also believes that if it weren’t for God, she wouldn’t have been able to save those children.

“God did his thing today, and he put me exactly where I needed to be, once again… I’m loving my babies a little harder tonight, I’m sure those parents are too. God is good,” she concluded her post.

You can watch Alyssa’s interview in the video below.

