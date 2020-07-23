Tiny kitten brings his beloved dragon stuffed toy to the vet to help him feel braver before surgery

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Most of us had a favorite stuffed toy we took everywhere we went when we were young. Even though these playthings were inanimate, we relied on them for comfort and companionship. Our innocence as children had us believing that these toys could feel, so we turn to them when we felt sad or scared. As it turns out, this experience isn’t limited to humans; it can also happen to some animals! Ponyo, a rescue cat, made his way into his owner’s life in an unexpected way.

One day, Samantha Smart and her family heard a meow that sounded like a “sad little cry.” Upon hearing the animal’s call, the whole neighborhood worked together to find and trap him. They already had one cat at the time, and they weren’t looking to add another feline into their home. However, they strongly felt that Ponyo was meant for them.

When Ponyo was found, Samantha was certain that he wasn’t going anywhere, so they adopted him. As a new member of the household, she understood that it would take time before the kitten completely settled in. To help him with that, Samantha’s daughter thought he needed a cuddly companion to make him feel safe.

“My daughter Violet spent a while picking out the perfect friend for him to sleep with and settled on Dragon,” Samantha said. “He sleeps with Dragon every night and spends a lot of his time dragging him around the house!”

When the time came for Ponyo to get neutered, his owners knew that he might get a little nervous about going to the vet. To ease his fears, they sent Dragon the stuffed toy with him to the clinic.

Ponyo went to Operation-Catnip for the surgery, and as soon as he arrived, the staff fell in love with him. Being in an unfamiliar place had the tiny kitten hiding behind Dragon for comfort.

“When Ponyo arrived at the clinic, he was very nervous. We all noticed his sweet dragon friend in the carrier with him, so we put the dragon in the kennel with him. Ponyo hid behind the dragon at first and clearly took comfort in it,” Melissa Jenkins of Operation Catnip told The Dodo.

Everyone saw how the stuffed toy made Ponyo feel safe, so they decided to keep the two together the entire time.

“We thought it would be really great to send the dragon on the same journey through the clinic as Ponyo, so we had fun giving the dragon the identical services,” Melissa said.

Ponyo’s dragon was right there with him every step of the way, and as soon as he woke up from his surgery, he found his beloved companion tucked beside him.

“As Ponyo was waking up from anesthesia, he meowed and was understandably confused, so we made sure his dragon was close by to offer him some comfort,” Melissa said.

The duo has their own Facebook page where friends from all over the world can keep up with their adventures. Thanks to the kitten’s fans, Samantha just learned that Ponyo is a Turkish van. Now, the cat is beginning to settle into his new home and with his feline sister, Aimee. With Dragon’s companionship and the Smart family’s care, Ponyo will surely grow into a happy and healthy cat!

Another animal who found a friend in a plushie is this dog named Leo. But instead of a dragon, he had a brown stuffed animal that he took with him everywhere. However, while playing with his favorite toy, the dog accidentally ripped a hole into his friend, spilling its soft white contents.

Thankfully, his owner was there to the rescue. Leo’s dad took the plushie and started sewing the hole shut. As he performed the “surgery,” the dog looked on, the worry evident on his face. The pooch never left his side until after it was over, and thankfully, the procedure was a success. Now, he gets to play with the brown plushie again.

What an adorable story! Share this with your friends and family and make someone smile.