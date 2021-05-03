Artist creates amazing polymer clay art depicting landscapes, animals, and figures [Gallery]

This artist from Gothenburg, Sweden, uses polymer air-dry clay to make the most mesmerizing art pieces.

Alisa Lariushkina’s works of art are inspired by famous painters such as Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh. Using Japanese air-dry clay, Alisa makes depictions of landscapes, animals, flowers, and more.

Considering how excellent her works are, you would be surprised to know that Alisa is actually a self-taught artist. She has been working with air-dry polymer clay for about six years now using her own technique.

“Each piece of clay I form with my hands and then glue the pieces together,” she tells Modern Met. “I make figures, ornaments basically in animal theme, and also recently I started making framed landscapes.”

Instead of strokes on a plain canvas, Alisa uses her sculpting tools to shape colorful polymer pieces into wavy and swirling lines. She then packs these elements together, creating a dense layout full of texture.

Some of her framed landscapes are based on well-known paintings. The rest are her original designs inspired by natural surroundings and photography.

Alisa has an exceptional talent for transforming real-life scenery into textured dreamscapes. She recreates outdoor places using her signature style, where clouds become solid white dollops and flowers become coils of clay.

This artist regularly shares her art and how she makes them on her Instagram, and her fans just couldn’t get enough of her genius. Here are some of the comments they left on her posts.

“So beautiful Alisa!! I’ve never seen anything like this before, and I absolutely love your process videos, they’re so relaxing to watch.”

“I came across your page yesterday, I am in awe of your work it is ALL just breathtaking.”

“I ADORE your technique and concept on your pieces!!”

Luckily, you can own one (or more) of these gorgeous creations.

Alisa’s artworks are available for purchase in her Etsy shop. In a recent announcement on the platform, she said she tries to update her shop with at least one new landscape per month.

Alisa’s schedule is jampacked as she is currently busy working on custom orders. So if you want to order one, you’d have to wait until July.

She wrote: “If you’d like something similar to my previous works and request a custom order please come in July. Due to the amount of work and the fact that I’m moving soon I recommend everyone to come in July! Thank you!!”

Check out the gallery below to see more of Alisa’s beautiful clay art.

Starry Night

Two Sparrows

A Pearl On The Beach

Ornament Trio

Underwater Scenery

Cat Brooch

Pastel Landscape

Van Gogh’s Cypresses

Blues And Greens

Swirling Clouds

Keep up to date with Alisa Lariushkina’s latest projects by following her on Instagram, Pinterest, and DeviantArt.