People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier, experts reveal

Are you already looking for ideas for best Christmas tree decorations?

We still have a few months before Christmas comes, but the Yuletide season is about to fill the air. With all of the preparation that it entails to celebrate Christmas with our beloved family, it is better if we start decorating our home for the most celebrated season!

But did you know that decorating and preparing for Christmas does not only save you from the hassle of Christmas rush? According to Psychologists, filling your home with Christmas decorations earlier makes you happier as well!

According to social experts, early preparation for the Yuletide makes one nostalgic of their beautiful and happy memories.

It keeps us in touch with the inner child in our hearts, reminding us of the delightful time when we were still carefree and stress free from the responsibilities of ‘adulting’.

“Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect,” Steve McKeown, Psychoanalyst, founder of MindFixers and owner of The McKeown Clinic shared with UNILAD.

After being exposed to stress and anxiety brought by issues in your workplace and other environment, seeing Christmas decorations evoke strong and vibrant feelings of your childhood. The decorations serve as an anchor to our precious childhood memories when we were still excited for Christmas.

It also serves as a reminder of the time that we are full of positivity, in which we believe in the existence of Santa Claus. The time that we were still hopeful and always looking forward for the gifts we wished for.

According to a separate study conducted by Amy Morin, psychotherapist and a best-selling author of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do, putting up Christmas decorations also triggers our lovely memories shared with loved ones who already passed away.

“Perhaps the holidays serve as a reminder of when a loved one was still alive,” Amy Morin explained. “For people who have lost a loved one, the holidays may serve as a reminder of happy times they had with that person in the past. Decorating early may help them feel more connected with that individual.”

Being reminded of our most-cherished memories shared with the special people in our life is not the only advantage of putting up early Christmas decoration.

According to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, a house prepped for Christmas sends off a vibe that you are friendly and approachable.

“There’s a correlation between decorating a house for Christmas and seeming more open and social to neighbors. The study said that a seasonally decorated house could help people without friends on their block and integrate themselves into a neighborhood’s social activities.” One of the researchers explained.

Do you know someone who decorates and prepares for Christmas even before Halloween has passed? If yes, they are probably your neighbors who seem very happy and contented with life.

It might come off as weird or ridiculous, but there’s nothing to lose if you will start preparing and prepping your home for the Yuletide season. After all, there’s no harm in trying to be a little bit more happier!

See video below: