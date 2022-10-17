Parents gave their 2 daughters container homes so they can have their own space and privacy

When they’re tiny babies, it seems that parents can make any space work, whether it’s a studio unit or an apartment. But as the years pass and the kids grow up, your tiny house will be just that― tiny.

Unfortunately, it can become a serious living situation when your space can’t accommodate adults, teenage kids, and all their precious things.

Such was the dilemma of Matt and Linda from Henderson, Nevada, when they realized their teenage daughters, Ashley and Maddie, needed to have their own space and independence.

The couple used to live right across from each other, and neither house was big enough to accommodate them and their three kids.

So after shopping around for the perfect place, Matt and Linda decided to purchase a fixer-upper that had a very spacious backyard. It was a backyard big enough to house two container homes.

Matt and Linda started drawing out the plans and looking for a contractor that could help them build two functional, sustainable, and reusable container homes right in their backyard.

Their vision came to life with the help of Las Vegas design firm Alternative Living Spaces, which specializes in container homes. They pulled the power, water, and sewer from the main house and installed the container homes in just a few hours.

The addition of their container homes was the perfect solution for their big family. Aside from the additional living space, they can also be a source of income once the kids grow older and decide to move out.

In fact, when Ashley moved out to start college, Maddie’s friend Braedon moved in and rented it. He wanted his personal space even for a short while.

Maddie, a freshman at UNLV, decided to stay because she prefers to be closer to her dad Matt. Living on campus was also never part of her college plans. As a daddy’s girl, she just wants to be around her dad as much as possible.

According to Maddie, being away from him was just something she couldn’t imagine. With her beautiful container home, she can stay close to her family while still enjoying her privacy, just like in college dorms or university housing.

Matt loves the multi-generational set-up of their container homes. Right now, it’s their kids living in them. Once they go and live independently, Matt and Linda’s aging parents can live in them.

This way, they’ll be able to check in on them quickly and regularly in an assisted living kind of arrangement.

From a buyer’s standpoint, container homes aren’t cheap. But they’re a lot cheaper than your typical or traditional house. Instead of ending up in a landfill, shipping containers can be repurposed and turned into container homes.

They’re efficient and sustainable because you use fewer appliances and a lot less water. And even on hot Nevada summers, you can do fixes to keep the interior cool and comfortable. Moreover, you can have a minimalist design and build it to be functional, eco-friendly, and sustainable.

Each shipping container measures 40 x 8 feet, and they spent approximately $70,000 for each fully-furnished unit.

There’s a big TV and living area where the couch pulls out to a full-size bed. The bedroom has more shelves, closets, and hidden storage containers under the bed.

The kitchenette is also designed to have lots of storage, bins, and open shelves. There’s a built-in cooker and fridge and more bathroom shelves. Barn sliding doors save space and add an aesthetic appeal to the place.

Suffice it to say, Matt, Linda, and their kids are all happy with how this project turned out. Their container homes are beautiful, functional, and efficient. They even have income-generating potential!

Check out the video below for a quick virtual tour.

For more amazing tiny home videos visit Tiny House Giant Journey.