This dad’s spacious tiny home features a media room and a full kitchen to die for!

This modern tiny house in New Zealand has everything—a spacious full kitchen, comfortable sleeping lofts, and a huge bathroom with an incinerating toilet.

Jonny’s choice of moving into a tiny home was a financial decision brought about by the rising housing market. Luckily for him, he has found a great parking spot owned by landlords who kindly put an access way to his house, giving it a bit of privacy.

Jonny built a separate pod that houses the main TV, his guitars, the PlayStation, and all things related to entertainment.

“They’re not giant spaces and, you know, the little person running around. Sometimes we just need our own space, and I can kick him out here or he can stand here and I can go out there. And again, just that nice place to get away and have a little bit of a break from what’s going on here,” he said.

Jonny also built a small veggie patch, which is also a little project for his son, Jack.

The deck area creates a nice outdoor space and joins the house and the pod, giving the property a bit more living space, particularly in the summer.

Upon stepping inside the home, one would immediately notice its modern edge.

In the living room is a seating area with a nice, comfortable couch under the balustrade, where they could tuck away and read a book or watch TV.

The full kitchen is huge and features all the amenities of a regular kitchen. It has a dual fridge-freezer, a four-burner gas hob, and a combination oven that also functions as a microwave and steamer.

There’s also a breakfast bar with two high chairs, which Jonny uses as an office space whenever he works from home.

The bathroom is spacious and has a full-size shower, a lovely vanity, and a low-maintenance incinerating toilet. Jonny was even able to fit laundry facilities in the room as well.

Upstairs and connected by a walkway are Jonny and Jack’s rooms, which both allow fantastic views of the fields and mountains outside.

Jack’s loft has room for clothes storage and toys. There’s also some floor space for when the kid plays with Legos.

“He loves the tiny house,” Jonny said. “He loves the feel of it. Again, we’ve got that outdoor lifestyle and hedges and trees and things and he’s got his own special little room yeah he really enjoys it.”

Jonny’s sleeping loft is a nice space with a kingsized bed and plenty of storage for his clothes. The windows up there let in natural light and provide amazing views through the paddocks.

Jonny has been living in the tiny house for over six months and says he’s enjoying the lifestyle.

“I love the space. I love where we are in terms of our location and obviously having such a beautiful modern space to be in is fantastic,” he said.

“Living in the tiny house has taught me what I don’t need, and that ability to really cut back on some of the things I had and still live an incredible life and be able to sort of experience and do all those things that I want to do without having all the clutter,” he added.

We love how this “tiny” house with a full kitchen that it doesn’t look tiny at all. Best of all, Jonny designed it with his son’s needs in mind. What a brilliant designer—and a great dad, to boot!

Take a tour of this amazing home in the video below.