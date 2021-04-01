Old grain silo transformed into a tiny home is the perfect place to enjoy nature

One Florida resident captured the internet’s attention when he converted old grain silo

If you’re the type of person who loves being out in the country, I bet you will enjoy this tiny house tour.

Living small doesn’t have to mean sacrificing modern luxuries. In fact, there are many tiny houses out there that seem to have all the amenities that anyone would need.

This intriguing Florida residence is the perfect example. Sitting on a vast 25 acres of land in Lake City, Florida, is an old grain silo converted into a tiny home.

For those of you who aren’t familiar, a silo is used on a farm to store agricultural materials like grain. But in this case, the structure has been transformed into a 454-square-foot residential space with a wrap-around deck.

As soon as you step inside, you will be greeted by a rustic kitchen equipped with beautiful wood cabinets, a ceiling with recessed lighting, and a sliding barn door. It also has everything you’d find in a traditional kitchen—a sink, fridge, and plenty of counter space.

You’d want to hang out in the kitchen for a while because it also provides a relaxing view from its window.

Even the bathroom has a farm-like feel to it. It has a corrugated metal shower and is made from wood throughout. The shower also features a stone floor, giving it a luxurious vibe.

There are also cabinets and shelves attached to the wall to store the essentials.

Upstairs, you will find the silo home’s living area. Its circular room has a unique metal ceiling that gives it a modern look. There are also several windows around, allowing anyone in it to take in the breathtaking scenery outside.

If you’re in the mood for some fresh air, the silo’s deck is the perfect hangout. There’s plenty of room to find a comfortable spot as the deck is wrapped all around the home.

You wouldn’t think that you’d find such an expansive deck in a tiny home, but this house has one!

It’s good for lounging during the day to soak up the sun as well as during the evenings when you can admire the stars.

There are riding trails all around this 25-acre property and a 7,000-feet “no-climb” horse fence. So if you’re someone who likes to be surrounded by nature while maintaining your privacy, this ranch is the ideal place.

And if you want to take a break from lounging at home, there are a ton of things you can do in Lake City. This part of Florida is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, music lovers, and avid festival-goers who want to spend some time in a quiet setting.

From freshwater springs, music festivals, history, culture, paddling, and biking, Lake City has got it all.

With the rise of tiny home living over the past few years, you’ve probably seen houses like this in all shapes and sizes. But this silo home is undoubtedly one of the most unique ones.

