This mirror-covered home in the middle of the desert blends seamlessly with its surroundings

The 5,500 square-foot private property, known as the “Invisible House,” was designed by American Psycho film producer Chris Hanley and artist and architect Tomas Osinski, who has worked with the likes of Frank Gehry (designer of the Guggenheim Museum).

The 22-story HORIZONTAL structure is located in the middle of the desert and is almost entirely covered in mirrors, making it look like a fallen skyscraper.

It’s located on 90 acres of land bordering Joshua Tree National Park and blends in with its gorgeous surroundings, thanks to its mirrored glass exterior.

From other angles, the house looks practically invisible. Plus, the view is different every day.

The interior of the home is minimalist and features floor-to-ceiling windows. The sliding doors open up to the desert outside.

The house has three suites with king-sized beds, Tempur-Pedic mattresses, and abundant pillows that can sleep six.

The guest beds are made of pure marble, while the master suite’s bed frame is made of solid glass. Each bedroom has remote-controlled blackout shades.

It has four full bathrooms featuring Boffi and Gessi Rectangolo fixtures, including rain showers.

The living space features a luxurious 100-foot-long solar-heated indoor pool with several seating areas.

There’s also multi-colored controllable LED interior lighting that lets you customize the color of the pool and the house.

A fully-stocked state-of-the-art marble kitchen with a refrigerator, a freezer, and twin ovens is located at one end of the pool.

It also has dual sinks and an oversized island. Guests can enjoy their formal meals at the 13-foot dining table.

Outside, there’s an Arteflame barbeque grill/griddle that turns into a fire pit for the best stargazing experience.

At the other end of the swimming pool is a white wall that doubles as a film projection screen.

One of Hanley’s favorite details about the Invisible House is when the changing light outside integrates with the lights in the pool, which shifts between red, blue, green, violet, and turquoise.

“If you’re swimming or watching the news on TV while you’re swimming, and the lights are changing — that’s a great thrill,” he said.

The all-electric home has a near-zero environmental carbon footprint and incorporates the most advanced materials and technologies available.

The Invisible House has its own 4,000-foot peak filled with hiking trails to explore. It also provides direct walk-on access to the Desert View Conservation Area.

Although secluded, it is located just 10 minutes from downtown Joshua Tree, where there are restaurants, coffee shops, yoga studios, and more.

As for in-house entertainment, the Invisible House has its own invisible Dan Armstrong electric guitar and amp. You can blast music using the Bose Portable Home Speaker.

There’s also a massive 86-inch LG 4K television in the living room with streaming services and Blu-Ray DVD with dozens of recent movies.

According to this Airbnb listing, rates start at around $3,500 per night for eight guests. So if you have that money to splurge on unique accommodations like this one, it’s the perfect time to do so!

Update: The most spectacular Invisible House in Joshua Tree National Park is on the market for $18 million.

Click on the video below to take a tour inside of this amazing desert home. And for more amazing videos visit Kirsten Dirksen YouTube channel.

