Man reverses type 2 diabetes through nutrition program that uses sustainable carb restriction

Diabetes affects over 37 million Americans, and about 90 to 95% of them have Type 2 diabetes.

Being diagnosed with diabetes entails making major lifestyle changes, but one man is living proof that the condition can be improved and reversed.

Chris Stewart learned he had type 2 diabetes during a random physical check-up. His doctor saw that his sugar levels were going above the maximum threshold, so she put him on several medications.

Chris thought that was the standard course of treatment. However, he started gaining weight and experiencing more aches and pains, prompting him to make another visit to the doctor.

“Her answer was to put me on another medication, which I was not okay with. At my ropes end, something had to change,” he said.

Coincidentally, Chris received an email from the school district he works for promoting a trial health offer through their insurance.

The Virta Nutrition Program was being offered for free to only 50 individuals. Chris signed up and was connected to a group of doctors, health coaches, and customized meal plans.

Chris described his new nutrition program as “very low carb, moderate protein and add a little fat added to each meal.”

He started noticing changes in the first month, and he managed to lose 145 lbs within a year. Chris was taken off all diabetes medications, and his blood glucose levels even beat the average range of 5.3-5.5.

Cured of type 2 diabetes, Chris said he feels like he’s 20 years old again.

Being able to keep up with his daughter has been his greatest motivation in reversing the condition. Now, he can race BMX bikes along with her.

Chris said that being his own health advocate changed his life, and he hopes to inspire others to take control of their own health.

“Don’t stop searching, there are ways to reverse the condition, I’m living proof,” he said.

The Virta Treatment aims to reverse type 2 diabetes through safe medication removal and individualized nutrition therapy.

It addresses insulin resistance—the root cause of diabetes—through an approach that uses carbohydrate restriction. This allows people to eat to satisfaction while lowering their blood sugar.

“Other approaches fail because they ignore the vast differences and needs from person to person,” according to the website. “Virta’s science-based approach works because we account for tastes, lifestyle, food restrictions, and metabolic condition, and meet each person where they are.”

Virta also provides comprehensive resources so that patients understand how certain foods affect their blood sugar.

In the current standard of care, patients usually have to wait six months to get their biomarkers reviewed. But with the Virta mobile app, users can enter their symptoms and data, and it will be made available to Virta’s clinician team for review. This allows providers to make on-time medical decisions.

The Virta Treatment also personalizes patients’ nutrition, behavioral, and medical care to ensure that they enjoy long-term health.

You may follow Virta’s website to learn more about this effective treatment plan for reversing type 2 diabetes.

Watch the video below to learn more about Chris Stewart’s story.

This post isn’t a substitute for professional medical advice. As always, consult your health provider before changing your treatment plan.