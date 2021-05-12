After losing over 200 pounds, this man reversed his diabetes and saved his life

Records from the American Diabetes Association shows that diabetes was the 7th leading cause of death in 2017. Additionally, in 2018, about 34.2 million Americans (10.5% of inhabitants) were diagnosed with diabetes and the number continues to grow each year.

Fortunately, reversing this situation is no longer a hopeless case. Although there is no cure for diabetes, most individuals can cut back signs of diabetes (Type 2) with the right lifestyle modifications (and discipline).

Mitch Fuhlman is the living proof of this, as he has successfully shed over 200 Pounds to beat Type 2 diabetes after embarking on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

“I started in 2018; my health was severely declining,” Mitch recalled. “I was diagnosed with diabetes. My doctor told me I needed weight loss surgery, or I was going to die, and it lit a fire under me. That’s what started my journey.”

Mitch had been on the heavy side since his childhood. His heaviest weight record was 393. During this time, he also suffered from well-being issues so changing his daily habits and turning his life around wouldn’t happen in one day. But with his life and future at stake, Mitch focused on his goal and committed himself to make positive changes.

Mitch admitted that it was very challenging for him to stay motivated, muster all the courage he needed, and walk into the gym. But he persevered and never gave up – and it paid off. Now, he is seeing the rewards of his effort.

“You see results pretty quickly when you stay consistent. The weight started falling off pretty fast, and that helps keep the motivation high,” he happily shared. “Eventually, those numbers even out, and you’ve just got to keep doing what you’re doing.”

Whenever his size wasn’t shifting, Mitch flashbacks on why he started his journey in the first place. Being around with like-minded folks, as well as those that ask for recommendation about health, also kept his spirits fired up.

Keeping in mind that he is trying to get into shape to beat diabetes and add more years to his life, made it all worth it.

“I went from a class of being morbid to anything is possible now, and I love that.” He said, beaming with pride.

The result of Mitch’s healthy lifestyle journey did not only help him beat diabetes. Additionally, the rewards of his efforts serve as an inspiration for people to make good decisions concerning their health.

Though it took Mitch unbelievable dedication and will power to accomplish his goal, he enjoyed the journey very much. It made his overall health and wellbeing better and gave him a chance to teach the youth an important lesson. He still faces obstacles, but now, he is confident that he will be triumphant.

“I was in my mid-thirties. I lived 30 something years hating myself, and not every day is easy still, but I’m going to tell you this – there’s a different level of hard. What I do is intense, and it’s hard, but you have to choose your hard. I’d do this all over again, any day – it’s definitely the right choice.” He advised.

Ultimately, Mitch wants people, especially those battling with self-image or motivation, to know that they have choices. Life is all about making decisions. And though doing the right thing will not always be easy, the outcome can make your life better than you could imagine.

“You’re worth it, and you deserve the effort. It’s never too late to change,” Mitch said, giving assurance.

Mitch Fulman’s journey only goes to show that the mountains we climb always offer the best view. With extreme determination, right attitude, and unwavering commitment to better health, he lost over 200 pounds and reversed his diabetes. Now, he can spend time with his family without worries.

If you want to know more about Mitch’s awesome transformation, feel free to browse his Instagram page HERE.