Man becomes eligible to be living liver donor for dad after a nearly 300-pound weight loss

If there’s one person in the world that Colton Lowe looks up to the most, it’s his father, Edward Lowe.

The pair share a great bond, with Edward having taught Colton everything he knows about cars—a hobby they both share to this day.

In February, Colton, 23, learned that his dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver failure. Upon hearing the sad news, he immediately thought of ways to help his best friend.

“I was like, I can donate right?” he said. “The [doctors] said, how much do you weigh? I said, does that matter? They said you have to have a BMI of at most 32 to donate. I did the math, I was at 30. I said yes.”

Colton was relieved to hear it, but things would have been a lot different if all of this had happened last year.

In April 2021, Colton weighed 478 pounds. He decided to get weight loss surgery after spending several months fixing up a hot rod with his father.

They worked through all fall and winter to get the car running, finishing the project after months of hard work. However, when Colton went in for his first test drive, he encountered a snag—he couldn’t fit in the vehicle.

Since last year, Colton has dropped nearly 300 pounds.

“He was looking for longevity to make his life healthier and put himself in a better position,” said Dr. Jason Balette, weight loss surgeon at Memorial Hermann. “As the story was unfolding and being told, it quickly evolved for him to help someone else – his father.”

With the massive drop in weight came a huge boost in confidence for Colton. He also feels healthier, but more importantly, he now has the capability to give his dad the gift of life.

A few days before Father’s Day, the family learned that a perfect match had been found for Edward, so he may be getting a liver transplant soon.

But if the procedure doesn’t fall through, his son is on standby to donate a part of his liver as a living donor for his father.

Edward is surely just happy about his son getting healthier. As for Colton, volunteering to be his dad’s liver donor was a no-brainer.

With all that has happened, one couldn’t help but think that Colton’s decision to undergo weight loss surgery last year wasn’t coincidental. Doing so gave him the chance to extend his dad’s life.

People who have tried to lose weight and maintain their size know how hard it is to do, but we see that Colton has done both. And strengthening that commitment is the knowledge that he is doing it not just for himself but also for the people he cares about the most.

We hope that everything goes well for Edward on his impending liver transplant. Despite the circumstances, there’s no doubt he is one fortunate man to have such a loving son willing to sacrifice a part of himself to save his life.

