Man converts double decker bus into elegant home and enjoys life on road with his family of eight

Dane Eyerly said that he realized that the time he and his wife, Deena, spent with their kids at home was not enough.

Due to their schedules, they could only spend two hours per day together. So, they gave up urban life to explore the possibility of nomadic living.

So, he converted a double decker bus into their new home to do this.

Dane’s home office and cockpit are in the front of the bus. Their new nomadic existence is ideally suited to his software career and ability to work from home.

Inside is a full farm-house style kitchen on board, complete with a huge refrigerator, freezer, two-burner stove, oven, and a full-size 30-inch kitchen sink.

Dane said that most cooking is done outside using their Instapot, so the size of their stove inside the bus is enough.

A little further is a dining room that can accommodate a family of eight, and its tables fold from behind the seating area.

Dane’s double decker bus has plenty of natural light.

“One of the things we really love about this space is really all the windows. The giant windows were one of the reasons why we bought the bus in the first place,” he said.

The bus has two separate toilets to ensure everyone can access it anytime.

It also has one full-size shower with cedar walls.

They have a ventless washing and dryer set on the bus’s upper deck. They also have a unique device called a Sweepovac that vacuums up all the dirt and dust that builds up inside the bus instead of sweeping it outside.

One side of the upper deck has the kids’ bunk beds. Each of them has a bunk bed that they can personalize.

The space at the back of the bus is where the kids keep their stuff, like school supplies.

On another side is the couple’s king-size bed, which doubles as a play area for kids during the day.

It has collapsible walls that give them privacy and covers the bed when unused.

Between the rooms is the living space with more seating and a folding table like the dining area.

The family uses it as a study area and for fun activities like board games.

Meanwhile, the roof deck is one of the best parts of their double decker bus.

A guardrail was installed to make it more secure, and boat decking was installed to prevent people from slipping.

Moreover, the bus has four 355-watt solar panels, which are helpful when a family decides to go off the grid, AutoEvolution noted.

They enjoy spending time there as a family and using it for fun activities like movie nights.

Outside, the bus is painted plain gray, but Dane said to put graphics and stuff to make it look more like an RV rather than a bus.

He also said that he spent $10,000 to replace all eight tires since the bus has old tires with some sidewall cracking.

The bus has a 70-gallon tank for black water and two-75-gallon tanks for fresh water.

Aside from the solar panels on the roof deck, the double decker bus also carries eight lithium-ion batteries and a 6000-watt inverter. It also has a generator in case they need it but have never used it.

The bus can also hook up to outside water and energy sources.

“The real reason we wanted to try something new, so drastically different from something we’ve done before, is we felt so tied down to chasing money for happiness. Thinking the more money we made, the better job title I had, the happier we would be. But ultimately, chasing that money meant more time spent away from the family,” Dane explained.

Take a tour at Dane’s double decker bus home below: