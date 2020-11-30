Listen as Kelly Clarkson sings tear-jerking rendition of ‘Need You Now’ by Lady A

Many talented performers exist out there, but only a few can pick up a good song and deliver an even better version than the original arrangement.

That’s exactly what American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson did when she covered the hit country song “Need You Now” by the band “Lady A,” formerly known as “Lady Antebellum.”

The original American Idol champion performed a heart-tugging rendition of the song as her latest “Kellyoke” in a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The artist deviated from its original arrangement and offered a more emotional and stripped-down version that is truly her own.

Through her powerful yet delicate voice, the 38-year-old singer had viewers reaching for a box of tissues with her moving performance.

Clarkson’s impeccable vocals were accompanied only by a piano played by her musical director, Jason Halbert.

Many fans lauded the talk show host’s “Need You Now” cover and took to the comments section on YouTube to give their praises.

“If Ive said it once Ive said it a million times. There isn’t nothing this beautiful lady can’t do well!! So talented,” one said.

“Her whole heart and soul was in this song and you can hear it all, along with your heart breaking too,” observed another.

“I was expecting this to be a beautiful rendition, but I wasn’t expecting this heavenly acoustic version!” one fan commented.

Others even went as far as to say that they prefer Clarkson’s rendition over Lady A’s.

“Omg was expecting her to take on the original arrangement but this one is waayyyy more heartbreaking,” one wrote.

“Okay…..this just got better than the original!” another said.

“Need You Now” is a song by the country music trio “Lady Antebellum,” now known as “Lady A.” It was the lead single and title track of their second studio of the same name. The song was first released in the United States on August 11, 2009.

The song won four Grammy Awards in 2011, including song of the year and record of the year, making history as the only country song to win both awards since the Chicks won them for “Not Ready to Make Nice” in 2006.

That same year, “Need You Now” beat Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” as the best-selling country song of all time in the country.

This isn’t the first “Kellyoke” that had viewers in awe. Clarkson also recently covered Amy Winehouse’s version of the Carole King classic “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

The next day, she sang Erasure’s “A Little Respect.” On Halloween, Clarkson performed “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.

Another one of her stunning covers was her live performance of Madonna’s 1989 hit “Like A Prayer.” You can witness the full version here.

You can catch more Kellyokes by tuning in to The Kelly Clarkson Show on weekdays on your local channels.

