Grandpa texted his granddaughter, expressing his loneliness and requesting a ‘sleepover’ with her

In this busy world, loneliness can be a real problem, particularly as people age. The elderly most often deal with loneliness on their own, particularly when their spouses pass on and the rest of the family are busy with their own lives.

One TikTok video recently went viral as it showed the emotional bond between granddaughter and grandpa, as the 92-year-old reached out in a moment of what can only be extreme sadness.

In 2022, Megan Elizabeth shared a touching story on TikTok on how her grandfather had been feeling lonely and sent her a message asking her to sleep over.

The message showed how brave he was to overcome his social isolation and highlighted the strong emotional bond between granddaughter and grandpa.

He wrote, “I haven’t been feeling well and miss you. We can order food and watch a mystery show. Love, grandpa.”

The emotional bond between granddaughter and grandpa developed naturally as Megan grew up close to her grandparents. She even lived with them for a while at a young age as her parents saved their money to buy a house.

When her parents finally had the means to buy their own home, they bought one right across from her grandparents’ house in Illinois. Her grandfather is now alone after her grandmother died of Alzheimer’s a few years ago.

His health has been declining as well. Megan said, “I am so lucky to have grown up with my grandpa and my grandma (rest in peace). I feel so happy. I am thankful for my grandpa and he will never understand how much love he truly has shown me. And more importantly, the love he showed my grandma while she was alive. I believe in love and loyalty because of this man. He is my hero.”

So, when her grandfather asked her to come over, Megan did not even think twice. She immediately responded, “Yes! I’ll be over around 7! Would you like me to get you something from the store or anything for dinner?”

So, her grandfather had a few requests to make sure that the two enjoyed their time together. He asked, “Could you pick up applesauce? The cinnamon kind. And if you go somewhere with mash potatoes, I would like that because I have no teeth and can only eat soft things. Ha!”

In addition to these simple but heartwarming requests, her grandfather also asked for strawberry ice cream for dessert.

He ended the conversation by writing, “Thank you. You are my favorite granddaughter.” Funny enough, Megan noted that she is actually his only granddaughter.

The exchange is simple enough, but quite touching given her grandfather’s age and situation. This just shows the important role that grandchildren play in their grandparents’ lives.

When Megan dropped by her grandfather’s house, she came bearing his food requests, hung out, and watched his favorite black-and-white mystery movies.

When bedtime came along, his actions again showed the emotional bond between granddaughter and grandpa. He went through the same routine that he and her grandmother must go through to put Megan to sleep as a young child.

He left a glass of water by the bed in case she got thirsty. He even remembered to leave a flashlight on the nightstand in case his granddaughter, who happens to be 29 years old, got scared. Staying with her grandfather made Megan tear up a bit, as it brough back many good memories from her childhood.

Unfortunately, Megan had to leave for work the next day, and her grandfather saw her off at 5:30 am.

These valuable moments made Megan reflect, and she said, “I think one of the most important realizations I have had recently is that it’s important to live in the moment but it is important to live in the now with intent so that when you are 92, you look back and smile at all the people you loved, the memories you made and the life you chose to live.”

At the time, her grandfather was very sick and she acknowledged that he didn’t have much time left so she made sure to grab every opportunity to see him.

This also shows that our loved ones need contact and reassurance that we are there for them. While we can’t always be there, it’s important to find the time to ease their sadness when we can, send them notes and call, just so they know that they are loved and that we are thinking of them.

There have been many food runs, visits, calls and text messages, and sleepovers since then, and they must have meant the world to Megan’s grandfather.

Her TikTok account documents many of these sweet encounters, an enduring testament to the emotional bond between granddaughter and grandpa. He passed away this year, and she was there to hold his hand until the very end.

Take a moment to watch Megan and her grandpa in the video below: