Imagine feeling incredibly lucky, not because you bought a luxurious Galia Lahav wedding dress, but because you got it for a fraction of its original price.

Now, if you haven’t heard of Galia Lahav, she’s an Israeli fashion designer known for her stunning wedding dresses and bridal couture.

Her gowns are all about those fancy fabrics, delicate lacework, and intricate details that make brides feel extra special on their big day.

Meanwhile, a young woman from Alabama named Emmali Osterhoudt had an amazing find at a Goodwill store.

Emmali, a 21-year-old student from Birmingham, was trying to find picture frames for a gallery wall with her roommate one Labor Day.

It was her first time visiting a Goodwill in the area, and they hoped to score some bargains.

After they had picked out the picture frames, they stumbled upon a section marked with a tempting 50% off sign that they hadn’t noticed before.

Emmali’s roommate was checking out dresses, and when she called Emmali over to see the wedding dresses, she didn’t have high expectations.

Emmali half-expected to find those ’80s-style, poofy-sleeved dresses, perfect for reenacting scenes from the TV show “Friends.”

But when she looked at the dress, it was love at first sight. Though she wasn’t engaged (yet), she felt an irresistible urge to try it on, Insider noted.

The Galia Lahav wedding dress fit her like it was made just for her. It was a mermaid dress with a low neckline and intricate lace designed by Galia Lahav for her Gala line.

What’s more, the price tag was a jaw-dropping $25!

Emmali couldn’t believe her luck when she discovered the dress typically retailed for around $6,000. Her excitement was off the charts, and she couldn’t contain her joy.

Emmali decided to share her incredible find on TikTok, and the response was unbelievable.

Her video got over 3 million views, way beyond her expectations. People left positive comments, and some even asked if she’d sell the Galia Lahav wedding dress.

But Emmali had other plans – she wanted to keep it for the day she and her boyfriend, Nick, eventually tied the knot.

Since Emmali used to work at a bridal boutique during high school, she’s taking great care of the dress, storing it in a dark corner of her closet to keep it pristine until the big day.

Here’s where the heartwarming story takes a lovely turn.

Galia Lahav, the dress’s designer, decided to spread her own magic. A spokesperson for Galia Lahav revealed that the viral TikTok video inspired them to donate five to ten of their Galia Lahav wedding dresses to Goodwill stores across the country by the end of the year.

They want to make more brides’ dreams come true, calling it a “Cinderella moment.”

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Galia Lahav expressed their intention to coordinate Galia Lahav wedding dress donations with Goodwill.

“It’s a reminder that sometimes, life’s surprises can be as beautiful as the dress itself,” said the statement.

Emmali summed it up perfectly: “I really don’t know how I got so lucky. I would like to thank the girl who donated it to Goodwill because it made my whole year. And little Emmali, who has loved weddings since she was 5, is kicking and screaming right now because she’s so excited.”

During her latest interview with The Washington Post, Emmali shared the heartwarming backstory of the dress.

She revealed that the Galia Lahav wedding dress came from a bridal shop in Louisiana, eventually finding its way to the store Bustle in Birmingham.

From there, it continued its adventure to its eventual home at Goodwill.

Even more touching is that Bustle reached out to the lucky Galia Lahav wedding dress owner, offering her a “full-on bridal experience and veil try-on.”

This kind gesture from Bustle adds another layer of sweetness to an already heartwarming story, proving that when you find something truly special, the world often joins in to make the moment even more extraordinary.

“I really love it so much that I kind of want to wear it on my wedding day when the time comes,” Emmali told the Post.

Watch Emmali showing how beautiful she looks wearing the Galia Lahav wedding dress below: