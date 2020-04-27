Goldie Hawn reveals the secret to her good relationship with longtime partner Kurt Russell

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

They say the secret to a good relationship is unique for every couple. While that’s true, I bet we could all learn a thing or two from long-time partners and actors, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Since the ’80s, the duo has been one of the most adored couples in Hollywood, and it’s easy to see why. Aside from the fact that they’re both absolutely gorgeous, the two seem to have it all together when it comes to keeping their relationship strong. Even though they haven’t tied the knot since becoming a couple in 1983, they have raised a beautiful and tightly knit family together.

Kurt, 69, has been acting since he was 11 and was considered one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood during the 1970s. In fact, Walt Disney himself signed him to a 10-year contract, and he eventually became the studio’s top star during the decade. He transitioned from a young Disney star into a serious Hollywood actor when he began starring in remarkable action films.

Kurt is best known for his role as Snake Plissken in “Escape From New York” and “Escape from L.A.” and as Jack Burton in “Big Trouble in Little China.” With a movie career spanning six decades, Kurt remains to be one of the industry’s A-list actors.

Goldie, 74, started her career as a professional dancer at 18 years old, performing at shows throughout New York City and abroad. She made her film debut in 1966 as a dancer in Disney’s “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band,” where she also first met Kurt. The bubbly actress’ most remarkable films include “Cactus Flower,” where she won an Academy Award for best supporting actress, and “Private Benjamin,” which she produced and earned an Oscar nomination for.

Kurt and Goldie reacquainted in 1983 during the filming of “Swing Shift” and went out one night after work for their first date. And the rest, as they say, is history. Since then, the two have lived together and stayed madly in love for the last 37 years. Their good relationship can be attributed to the fact that after despite being a couple for such a long time, Kurt always makes Goldie feel beautiful.

In a February interview with PEOPLE for the magazine’s Beautiful Issue cover shoot in L.A., the actress shared a few remarkable tidbits about her relationship with Kurt.

“The other night we were going to go have dinner. He looks at me and goes, ‘You’re unbelievable,'” she recalls. “He said ‘I cannot believe how [beautiful] you look.’ He really appreciates that.”

Kate, who will grace the next month’s PEOPLE magazine cover with her mom, Goldie, and her baby girl, Rani, shared how much she admired her parents’ relationship. Although Kurt isn’t her biological father, she considers him as her dad.

“You and Pa have been together for so long and sometimes I look at it and I’m like, How do you guys do it?'” she admitted during the interview. “I’m still working on that.”

Kate added that living up to her parents’ good relationship “is really the goal.”

“Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives,” she said.

The duo complements each other so well. Kate describes Goldie as a “butterfly,” while her dad “likes his family and his home.” Kurt is the more low-key one of the pair; he can sit at home and watch his favorite sports – most especially golf.

Goldie describes their partnership as “a good unit,” saying that “it is really good combination.”

As for the reason they hadn’t married despite being together for so long, Goldie’s answer was straightforward. In an interview with Now To Love, the actress said, “We have done just perfectly without marrying. I already feel devoted and isn’t that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring, and loving, then we’re fine.”

But out of all the great things about their partnership, this one that Goldie shared is a real golden nugget of wisdom. To the couples out there, you better take notes about this splendid piece of advice.

“You want to stay in your power, but you also want to be forgiving. And you want to understand and have compassion for the other person,” she said. “If you cannot do that, then you’re not giving yourself a real fair chance at a long-term relationship. And that’s a lesson that we all have to learn.”

Is it possible that we’re more in love with this couple than they are with each other? Goldie and Kurt are the perfect examples of what we should aspire to be in a relationship. Although they have differing personalities, they’ve achieved a perfect balance throughout the years and destroyed the notion most people have about Hollywood relationships being superficial. Theirs is a love that is beautiful and truly inspiring!

If you miss seeing the pair on screen, the good news is that we’ll be seeing Kurt and Goldie once more on the Netflix film “The Christmas Chronicles 2” as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

