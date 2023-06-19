Step into a floating tiny house on a small lake, where the living room transforms into your own private boat dock

Embracing a vacation close to nature by staying in a floating tiny house on a lake offers numerous advantages.

From the rejuvenating and relaxing atmosphere to the proximity to natural beauty, the healing and health benefits, the environmental consciousness, and the creation of unique and memorable experiences, this type of vacation allows individuals to connect with nature on a profound level.

The peacefulness and serenity found in a floating tiny house offer an escape from the demands of modern life and a chance to immerse oneself in the beauty and tranquility of the natural world.

Bora Boreal, a small eco-resort near Quebec City, offers a remarkable retreat with gorgeous floating homes.

This exceptional example of off-grid living combines a breathtaking natural environment with thoughtfully designed spaces, providing a harmonious connection with the surrounding lake and forest.

Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or a taste of life on the water, this floating tiny house experience will captivate your senses.

This tiny home is an entirely off-grid sanctuary that embraces all four seasons, offering an enchanting getaway even during winter.

The tiny house has a spacious interior, where every corner invites relaxation and rejuvenation.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature as you explore the 12-foot-wide, 35-foot-long floating tiny house securely anchored to the shore with metal cables.

Its innovative platform rests upon PVC floats filled with foam, ensuring year-round buoyancy even when the floats freeze in the winter.

Disconnected from the grid, this off-grid retreat harnesses the power of two 250-watt solar panels, charging six batteries to provide all the necessary electricity.

The minimalist contemporary design, featuring cedar siding and sleek black metal accents, harmonizes perfectly with the surrounding untamed landscape.

To get inside the tiny home, you must cross the small suspended bridge from the shore and step onto the covered deck area, where you can barbecue year-round while staying protected from the elements.

As you enter the floating home through the patio doors, you’ll be greeted by a spacious living room with comfortable seating arrangements.

The modular sofas can be easily rearranged to create different layouts or transformed into a queen-size bed for guests.

Nestled close to the entrance, a wood stove provides cozy warmth during colder months, complemented by a storage rack for firewood. Additionally, a large storage area on the shore ensures an abundant supply of firewood.

The home boasts a secondary heating system powered by propane, ideal for maintaining a comfortable temperature during extended absences.

With foam-insulated flooring and fiberglass-insulated walls, this space offers both comfort and functionality.

The living room features breathtaking floor-to-ceiling glass on both sides, creating an expansive ambiance and a strong connection with the water.

Open the patio doors and large garage doors, both fully screened, to welcome the refreshing breeze and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of nature.

While privacy curtains may be absent, the panoramic view and proximity to the water add to the enchanting experience.

You’ll see a kitchen, dining area, bathroom, and the hidden loft bedroom at the opposite end of the home.

The compact yet functional kitchen offers a small sink, ample counter space, a butane cooktop, and clever storage solutions. It also has a solar powered bar fridge right under the counter.

Water management is carefully handled, with five-gallon jugs used to bring in fresh water and gray water collected in reservoirs before being emptied into a septic tank.

The adjacent dining area features a table, chairs, and a large L-shaped bench, providing ample space for meals and entertaining guests.

High gloss black cabinets offer additional storage, and the surrounding windows flood the area with natural light, offering captivating views of the surrounding landscape.

The ceiling above the dining area, which also serves as the floor of the Loft bedroom, features a metal grille that allows light to pass through.

This design element enhances the brightness and openness of the dining and kitchen area.

The lighting fixtures above the table add a colorful and eclectic touch to the room. These fixtures serve as focal points, adding a vibrant flair to the overall minimalist design of the space.

Towards the other end, near the entrance, a couple more lights in a similar style are strategically placed to create a cohesive aesthetic throughout the area.

Meanwhile, the bathroom, accessed through a sliding door, features a separate urine-diverting toilet that ensures continuous ventilation through a small fan. A sizeable operable window allows for additional airflow.

Although a shower is unavailable within the home, a separate building nearby accommodates this need.

You can access the hidden loft bedroom via a sturdy attic ladder that effortlessly folds into the ceiling, maintaining an unobstructed living space when not in use.

The cozy loft accommodates a queen-size bed, a small night table, and angled windows that follow the roof line, offering beautiful views and enhancing the sense of space.

At the foot of the bed features two large operable windows for added airflow, while the angled ceiling provides a touch of extra headroom. Despite its size, the loft offers a comfortable retreat with stunning vistas.

One of the significant advantages of this floating tiny house is its proximity to the shore, which provides additional outdoor living space.

The tiny house has a screened tent with a picnic table and seating area and a custom-welded fire pit, inviting you to relax and enjoy the magnificent mountain backdrop.

The property also offers scenic walking trails, a small beach, and a nearby swimming area. In winter, an adjacent skating rink adds an element of fun and adventure.

With the nature’s splendor, this unique setup creates an idyllic setting to unwind, explore, and experience the joys of living on the water.

Take a tour of this extraordinary space that seamlessly merges the feeling of being on a boat with the comforts of a cozy floating tiny house in a video below: