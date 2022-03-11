Dunkin’ Donuts employees create GoFundMe for 80-year-old co-worker going through financial problems

If you’ve ever been to a Dunkin Donuts in the Mayport area of Jacksonville, Florida, you might have been served by one of its friendliest workers, Diosella Snyder, also known as “Dunkin’ Dee.”

Dee, 80, has worked at the Dunkin’ Donuts location for over 30 years. A customer, Teagan Fogarty, described her as “very warm.”

“She always calls me sweetie,” Fogarty said.

The Mayport Dunkin’ Donuts owner, Christina Leal, said Dee is “like the heart of this store.”

Leal has owned it for about 15 years but quickly realized who she really had to “answer” to.

“We came down to do some preliminary inspections and she knew we were coming and she greeted us and she was very inquisitive wondering what we were doing in her store and she thinks of this store as her own,” she explained.

Dee is obviously happy to be working at the store. If she wasn’t, she wouldn’t have lasted three decades.

“You can talk, you listen to their problems, they listen to my problems and I think it’s nice,” she said.

Dee likes transforming the store into a holiday display when there’s an occasion, but she hadn’t done so for quite some time last year when she ran into a string of problems.

Dee contracted COVID-19 in early 2021. She was hit by a tree limb during her quarantine while doing yard work, and her husband found her unconscious with broken bones of her face.

Bad luck also followed Dee while she was confined at the hospital, where it was found that she had over 40 shattered bones on the left side of her face and broken shoulders.

“She was totally out in a coma and when she woke up all her jewelry was gone had been stolen her clothes were gone she had to leave the hospital just in a hospital gown she didn’t have clothes to leave,” Leal said.

Dee has outstanding medical bills amounting to over $10,000 from all of this. Worse, she had to pay for them with a high-interest credit card, which she is currently struggling to pay off.

Dee also had problems at home. Her roof collapsed, and her entire air conditioning unit needed replacement. Her van broke down as well.

“Right now, Mrs. Dee needs our help!” Leal wrote in a GoFundMe that she and the rest of the team at the Dunkin’ store organized. “She is 80 years old and she is continuing to work hard to serve our community! It is time to help give back to this woman who literally pours her heart into each and every cup of coffee she makes!”

Dee’s Dunkin’ family wanted to do their part in helping her get through these financial problems.

“I had to one day just ask her, Miss Dee do you trust me and she said yes I trust you and I said do you trust me enough to give me your bank account information and she said yeah of course if you promise that you’re not going to give me any money,” Leal said.

When Dee found out about their effort, she couldn’t help but cry.

“I cried when I found out because I know they are good people I never thought they’d do this for me especially my boss because she know what I’m going through because I talk to her all the time,” she said.

For Leal, it was just a matter of giving back to a hard-working woman going through a financial problems.

“She’s served them for over 30 years, their coffee every single morning, so I felt like we kind of owed it to her and her community owed it to her to be there for her in her hard times that she was having,” she said.

