Ed Sheeran and Elton John spread good vibes with new ‘Merry Christmas’ music video 

Elton John and Ed Sheeran are making the holidays merrier for everyone with their new song, aptly named “Merry Christmas.”

The video for the holiday single premiered on December 3, and it was the perfect blend of festive, silly, and sweet, keeping its viewers entertained up to the last minute.

The duo, donning their best Christmas attire, did everything that families do during this season—snowball fights, snow angels, going on sleigh rides, singing happy songs, and more.

The music video starts with an old-school television showing Sheeran wearing green overalls with a wine glass in hand as he sings the intro:

“Build the fire and gather ’round the tree / Fill the glass and maybe come and sing with me.”

The scene then switches to guests dancing at a Christmas party hosted by Sheeran and John. The latter swoops in with a joyful piano tune, and Sheeran moves on to the chorus: “So kiss me under the mistletoe / Pour out the wine, let’s toast and pray for December snow.”

Since the world spent most of 2020 and 2021 dealing with the pandemic, it was nice to hear a happy song that reminds us that the holidays can still be great. The song’s sentimental lyrics say it all:

“I know there’s been pain this year, but it’s time to let it go / Next year, you never know / But for now, Merry Christmas, well.”

John chimes in with his portion of the chorus: ““Dance in the kitchen while embers glow / We’ve both known love, but this love we got is the bеst of all / I wish you could see it through my eyes, then you would know / My God, you look bеautiful / Right now, Merry Christmas.”

Probably one of our favorite parts of the video is Sheeran wearing Santa short-shorts paired with fluffy white boots. The “Bad Habits” singer had his legs on display doing a faux sexy dance after John sang his part of the chorus.

The video pays homage to some holiday classics and reinvents memorable scenes from Wham’s “Last Christmas,” The Snowman’s “Walking in the Air,” Shakin’ Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone,” and East 17’s “Stay Another Day.”

“Merry Christmas” is all for a good cause, as publishing royalties and profits from sales during the 2021 Christmas period will be donated equally between The Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation.

So far, the viral clip has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube, and many people are loving the pair’s single! Here are some of their comments.

“Gotta love when different generations of musicians get together to do something fun like this!”

“Such a positive and happy festive song…makes u forget all the bad times of the year…”

“I really hope this song will become so popular to the point where people will be playing it every year. It’s just so beautiful and full of Christmas spirit and the music video is just utterly phenomenal.”

“Merry Christmas” is one of the three holiday songs Sheeran and John wrote together. However, the former told “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that he has “always been quite against it.”

“Not that I don’t like Christmas, I love Christmas, but in terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it,” Sheeran said.

But John talked him around, and the pair got to work. Now they have a song that could ring them a No. 1 on the UK charts.

We all need something to lift our spirits after everything we’ve had to endure in the last two years. Click the play button below and prepare to feel merry!

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.