This woman was very confused when a cute dog jumped into her car and wouldn’t get out

Dogs are naturally friendly and social beings, seemingly designed to make friends everywhere they go.

A woman in Petersburg, Virginia, became a good pal of an adorable dog in one of the most unexpected ways – warming the hearts of people over the internet.

It was a rainy morning. Michelle Logan was on her way to work when she had pulled over to fix her window wiper. She saw two dogs, a yellow and a black labrador. The black labrador ran straight to her, wagging his tail excitedly.

Charmed by the canine’s approachable persona, Michelle said hi to the dog and gave him a little pet in the head. Little did she know that the dog took it as an invitation to jump inside her car.

In a now-viral video, Michelle shared her unusual encounter with the friendly canine.

“So, I pulled over to fix my window wiper, and a dog hopped in my car,” Michelle narrated. “I’m not mad, but I kinda gotta go to work.”

At first, the black labrador was sitting comfortably on the driver’s seat. When Michelle opened the door to the driver’s seat, the clever dog quickly hopped to the passenger’s seat – making it clear to Michelle that he’s not going to get off any minute.

“Is this your home? Is this where you live? You ready to get out?” The patient woman asked the cute dog. The black Labrador just stared at her, making her laugh. “I can’t take you with me!” she said.

As she needed to go to her workplace, Michelle had no other option but to find out where the dog lives. unfortunately, the dog does not have a collar.

Not having enough information about the dog’s residence, Michelle stayed with him inside the car for about 20-30 minutes. She then caught sight of the yellow labrador and drove up a long driveway.

“I opened the door and the dog jumped right out, happy as could be.” Michelle narrated, sharing how the friendly dog went on the porch and lied out. Knowing that the dog is now in his home, Michelle happily headed to work.

“Who doesn’t love dogs? and then a happy one just comes up to someone randomly hops in their car. That’s literally, like, the best start to anyone’s morning, in my opinion.” Michelle said, sharing how the dog made her morning extra-special.

The next day, Michelle returned to the house to check up on her new friend. Originally, she intended to just write a letter with her contact information and leave it on their door. However, there are people outside and the dog was just too happy to see her again.

“As soon as I pulled in the driveway, I feel like (the dog) knew it was me because he ran to my car, like, instantly.” Michelle narrated. “As soon as I got out he ran right to me, and I was like ‘Hi!’ again.”

Michelle then found out that the black labrador’s name is Cole, and that he was actually the dog of the man’s son. Cole lives both on the man and his son’s property, wandering from house to house regularly.

“I showed him the TikTok, I told him ‘Your dog’s famous now!'”

After speaking with the owners, Michelle walked back to leave. But the friendly and adorable dog did not let her leave without receiving belly rubs.

In the follow-up clip, Michelle also added how her friendship with Cole led her to make even more friends.

“This son’s girlfriend, she’s a nice nice nice lady! She actually reached out to me on TikTok and was like ‘Hey! that’s my boyfriend’s dog. It’s so crazy now he is famous.”

Michelle revealed that she is in contact with the son’s girlfriend, who sends her picture updates of Cole. They are even Facebook and Instagram friends now.

“It’s been pretty cool. So I gained some new friends in the whole process. Plus a new ‘fur friend,’ so that’s always cool!” Michelle added, concluding her extraordinary story.

Witness how friendship blossomed between Michelle and Cole, the adorable dog, in a one-of-a-kind way on the video below from Buzzfeed: