These custom merry-go-rounds made from old bike tires are giving endless entertainment to chickens

You’ve probably heard many stories about pet owners going the extra mile for their beloved dogs and cats. Some of them build custom stairlifts for their canines, while others buy mini beds for their felines to lounge on.

But if you have pet chickens and you aren’t sure how to make them happy, here’s an idea—why don’t you build them a mini merry-go-round?

Yes, there is such a thing! In fact, many people have been making these fun rides for their feathered companions to enjoy.

Many people don’t know this, but chickens actually find joy in playing. And like normal beings, they get bored, too—just imagine being stuck in a coop all day.

Aside from being bored out of their minds, chickens who have nothing better to do tend to exhibit problematic behaviors, like pecking at each other and pulling out other chickens’ feathers.

That’s why keeping them occupied is a necessity. After all, every living thing needs to engage in a variety of activities to be able to function.

These DIY merry-go-rounds have been tested and proven to bring entertainment to chickens. Luckily, making them is easy and doesn’t require a lot of money. You won’t even have to spend a dime if you have its materials lying around in your home.

All you need is an old bicycle wheel and something to attach it to that will allow it to spin. Once that’s done, place it somewhere in your farm or coop where the chickens like to roam. In no time, you will see them hop right on the merry-go-round without the need for prodding.

Although they can’t react like us humans when we’re excited, we’re pretty sure this gadget will provide an enjoyable experience for them.

This contraption will also give these animals the stimulation they need, making their days more unique and interesting.

If you want a merry-go-round with a twist, you can also build one with some yummy treats dangling from it. Sounds fun, right?

If you’ve run out of bicycle wheels, you can use an old side table with the top removed and something that can spin for this one. Hang some food that chickens love, such as corn, and watch them jump and peck at them. This will automatically get the wheel spinning, allowing your pets to get their much-needed exercise.

Another fantastic idea is a hanging chicken treat, which looks something like a pinata. You would need a rope, a cabbage, and somewhere to hang it from for this one. This will surely keep the chickens occupied and happy in their coop.

Just like cats and dogs, chickens deserve our love and attention. And spoiling them with fun gadgets like the ones mentioned above will surely bring variety to their days.

If you know friends and family who have pet chickens, share this article with them so they can make one of these brilliant inventions for their feathered friends.

Do you also have a merry-go-round for your chickens? We’d love to see them! Feel free to share your photos in the comments.