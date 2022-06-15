Couple adopts seven siblings who have been separated in different foster homes for two years

They say it takes a village to raise a child—but what if you’re suddenly raising seven?

The task ahead of them may be daunting, but Chris and Jessica Milam of Denton County, Texas, have stepped up to the plate of adopting seven Filipino siblings who had been living apart for over two years.

The two brothers and five sisters, ranging in age from five to 12 years old, had been separated into three different foster care homes in the state.

After a rigorous eight-month adoption process, Chris and Jessica can finally go home with their children.

“From the moment I read their profiles, I said, ‘Oh, these are the kids for us.’ They loved animals, they loved to craft, they loved plants,” Jessica told Fox 4 News.

“We had an empty house we just moved into,” she added. “We built a house to fill with kids, so we knew we had the space. We’re self-employed, so it makes it a little bit easier to take care of seven kids of various ages.”

During the June 8 ceremony, the judge made it all official.

“I’m going to find that it is in the best interest of these children that the adoption take place,” the judge said. “I will grant the adoption, grant the name change, and seal the record. Congratulations.”

The kids have waited so long for this moment—to be together again and have parents who will love them unconditionally.

“All of them were like, ‘Can we just come home with you today, can we just come today?” Jessica said. “They were trying to negotiate coming sooner. So, they were just so excited to really be together, but also to have parents that were just going to be their parents forever.”

“They were arguing about when they will be able to come,” Chris added.

Chris and Jessica originally planned to be adoptive parents but never imagined they would be instant parents to seven kids. Nevertheless, they are happy to grow their family.

The siblings not only have each other; they also have a few pets at home.

“We have two snakes, one dragon, four cats, and one dog,” they said.

“It means we’re going to be there forever,” one of the little girls told the outlet.

“We’re going to have a family to take care of us until we’re adults and can take care of ourselves,” her older brother added.

It takes a lot of courage and determination to become a parent, much less an adoptive one. Raising kids is no walk in the park, yet this couple stepped up to the plate of welcoming these children into their home.

Because of Chris and Jessica’s generous hearts, these siblings are finally reunited after a years-long separation. And they now have people in their lives they can proudly call “mom” and “dad.”

Click on the video below from Fox 7 Austin to learn more about this wonderful adoption story.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.