Cop pulls over elderly man for speeding, ends up helping him hook up new TV he bought for sick wife

When Officer Kevin Coates of Sterling Heights, Michigan, pulled over a Buick for speeding, he thought it would be a typical traffic stop. But when he came face to face with the driver, he knew something was wrong.

On September 30, around 7:30 p.m., Coates pulled over a man for going over the speed limit. The driver, identified only as David, 79, was clearly upset. When the officer asked him what the matter was, his heartbreaking reply was: “Everything is going wrong.”

David, a long-time Sterling Heights resident, explained that he needed help. His wife is ill, and they have an adult son with special needs.

That day, David had just purchased a new TV for his family, hoping it would give them a bit of cheer. However, he couldn’t find the right cables to hook it up, so he visited different stores to figure out how to connect it.

“I really try to drive right,” he said, crying. “I bought a new television today because I wanted to make my wife happy, you know, and I can’t get it hooked up.”

Coates asked him what the issue was, but David had no idea why it wouldn’t work. He mentioned that his old TV was a tube television, but he didn’t know what to do with it.

That’s when Coates realized it would take more than a conversation on the side of the road to help the troubled man. The officer then told him that his partner was good with electronics. He said they could stop by later that day to help him connect it.

The pair swapped phone numbers, and Coates went on his way to respond to a police call.

As promised, Coates arrived at David’s home an hour later with Officer Remi Verougstraete and his new recruit, Officer Jeremy Jakushevich. Together, the men mounted the TV and taught David how to view what was on and navigate different channels.

David admitted he wasn’t tech-savvy, and if not for the officers’ assistance, he would have never hooked up his new TV.

Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski praised the three officers for being generous with their time and helping David solve his problem.

“I’m very proud of Officer Coates, Officer Verougstraete, and new recruit Officer Jakushevich for going above and beyond to help our residents,” he said. “This is just another example of the amazing service that the Sterling Heights Police Department provides our community.”

David couldn’t be more grateful to the officers for helping him.

“They all came in. They moved my TV. They set it up and in a short time they were gone. You know? I said, ‘Wow, what service.’ I didn’t expect this from the Sterling Heights Police Officers,” he said.

David was only given a verbal warning for speeding. Watch the video below to see his encounter with the kind officer.

Another police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty is Officer Rolf Seiferheld of Duluth, Iowa.

Seiferheld first met 6-year-old Harrison Humphries when he was on patrol. The boy, who was born without arms, struck up a conversation with the cop and told him that he dreams of becoming a police officer someday.

According to the boy’s mom, Tara Humphries, Seiferheld treated her son like he would any other child.

“Not many people will take the time or sometimes they’re scared,” she said.

Since their meeting, Seiferheld and Humphries have established a routine. Every Friday night, the kid joins his mentor on patrol. The cop shows the boy his tools and lets him sit behind the wheel of his police car. In turn, Humphries helps him out by making sure his equipment is in tip-top shape.

Seiferheld didn’t need to do this, but he still did for the kid’s sake, hoping to impart knowledge and inspire him to never stop reaching for his dreams.

Kudos to these police officers for serving their community in more ways than expected! Please share this story to let their efforts be known.