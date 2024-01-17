8-year-old surprises mom and brings her to tears by gifting her favorite toy from her childhood

An 8-year-old boy made his mother tear up as he surprised her with a very thoughtful gift for Christmas. His mother, Ruthie Hagmann had a heartwarming reaction while she unwrapped her son’s Christmas gift.

It was shared on TikTok and quickly amassed over 13 million views in just a few days. In the video, the child handed over a small gift box to his mother.

Looking inside, she had an inkling of what was coming. The glasses and the red purse gave her an idea of what she was getting from his son.

When he gave her a bigger gift box and she opened it, that’s when she confirmed her guess was correct. She could not help but burst into tears. What’s inside the box was an American girl doll, the same doll she had when she was a child.

Hagmann explained in her post that she lost her American girl doll Molly when they were moving around so much after her father’s death. She said she brought her doll everywhere and she was obsessed with it.

“He truly healed my inner child with this gift. I can’t believe how sweet he is. I’ll never forget this Christmas,” Hagmann wrote, declaring that it was the “best Christmas present ever” and the “most thoughtful gift” she had received.

One day, he had a conversation with her son about toys. “He has a favorite little toy plush and it’s a crocheted little ghost. And he was talking about like, if he ever lost it, he would cry and he would be so sad. I’m like, ‘You haven’t lost it. You don’t have to worry about that.’ And then he asked me if I had ever lost a toy — and so, it was probably last year, I told him the story of me,” Hagmann shared.

Her son asked her many times what her favorite toy was and she kept saying it was Molly. She never imagined he would get her the doll or even take her story so seriously.

“After I stopped sobbing, I just was staring at him in awe, and I just kept saying, ‘You have no idea what this means to me.’ And he was just saying, ‘I love you, Mommy, I love you, Mommy,'” Hagmann said.

“I think he just wants me to feel like, I don’t know, that I could have my favorite toy — and it was just so sweet. So, I just kept telling him how much I loved him and how thankful I am.”

“It’s crazy that he cared enough to even ask me that question and asked me about my childhood to begin with,” Hagmann added. “He’s just so thoughtful.” She also said that it was an amazing Christmas and one she will never forget.

It turned out that Hagmann’s son Hudson wasn’t just a thoughtful kid. He was also good at keeping secrets and planning a surprise. Hagmman said that he kept the secret for months and started searching for the doll in April.

Her mother-in-law helped him look for the American Girl doll. It was challenging to look for an old doll like Molly but they eventually managed to find one. Thanks to the toy company for re-releasing it in 2021 for the American Girl doll’s 35th anniversary.

“American Girl actually messaged me yesterday and they offered me and my family to come down to New York City and eat at the American Girl doll café,” Hagmann shared.

They also offered to buy Hudson any Mattel toy that he wanted, which she thought was so sweet. She hopes to surprise her kids with a Big Apple trip this month.

Watch this video of Hagmann opening a very thoughtful gift from her 8-year-old son: