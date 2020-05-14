Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

This lockdown has left many people feeling restless, which is why many are trying to find different ways to entertain themselves. While some are spending their time doing various household chores, others are relying on the internet for some fun. Now more than ever, people are sharing memes, funny videos, and anything uplifting on their social media page to keep their worries and loneliness amid this pandemic at bay.

And one of the most recent subjects of these hilarious viral posts is an adorable bulldog from Denmark.

Someone took a video of the pooch looking through a painted fence into the street and shared it online. The footage has since garnered 4.2 million views and 62K shares on Facebook! Although he has gone viral, the identity of the pup remained anonymous for most viewers. But thanks to Bored Panda, it’s been revealed that the cute dog in the clip is from Gråsten, Denmark and that his name is Bogart.

Upon discovering that her dog has just become an internet star, Bogart’s owner, Ranveig Bjørklid Levinsen, shared the video on her own social media page.

“Bogart has gone viral in Denmark—he has also got on one of Denmark’s biggest influencers’ Instagram profile, and now I can see that he’s [on] a Norwegian dog group too,” she captioned the post.

The video got thousands of comments from people who thought the idea of painting the fence was smart.

“This is soooo cute! Genius idea.”

“Omg! How funny and clever!”

“He’s special!! And oh so darling!!!!

Many people tagged their friends and family in the post and suggested they do the same for their own dogs. Some even shared pictures of their own version at home.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Ranveig happily spoke about her family.

“I’m living in the southern part of Jutland/Denmark in an old house (1814) together with my husband, Claus, and our two bulldogs, Winston and Bogart—it’s Bogart in the video,” she said.

She described Bogart and the qualities that make him special.

“He is a 4-year-old English Bulldog, almost ‘homemade’—we have his mother, Winston (she doesn’t care about the male name) and we decided that she should have puppies. […] She [had] 8, and we kept Bogart—he was the smallest and totally cute. He has a [unique] personality, and he is so funny—I really do love that little guy.”

Ranveig said they live close to a walking path, so many people pass by their house every day. Her dogs get curious, so to prevent them from skipping the fence, they put holes in them so the pups can see through the street.

She knows that seeing them from the other side can bring laughs to onlookers, but she thought it would even be funnier if they painted something around the holes.

“You know, like in amusement parks where you can have your photo taken in these kind of holes,” she said about where she got the idea.

Ranveig came up with a crown and jester hat idea. Although she was the mastermind of this whole plan, it was her daughter who did the actual paintings.

When asked about her reaction to Bogart’s sudden online fame, she said that it’s been overwhelming.

“I, myself, am blown away that my little dog has gone viral—just because he looks goofy,” she said.

She also shared that strangers even reach out to her to say that they think her dogs and the paintings on the fence are hilarious.

Watch the video that was posted on a social media page to see Bogart’s viral video and prepare to get some giggles.

How adorable! Thanks for the laughs, Ranveig and Bogart!