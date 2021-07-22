NJ man accidentally cleans wrong apartment and goes viral for his hilarious mistake

This man from South Jersey is going viral on TikTok for a hilarious mistake.

Louis Angelino III, 27, recently moved into his first apartment in Barrington, New Jersey. He works at a liquor store and began cleaning his close friends’ apartments to make extra cash.

One of his friends told his co-worker, Mark, about his cleaning skills, and he said he wanted him to clean his apartment.

Louis accepted the gig, and Mark told him he had placed a key under a mat for him to come in. When he went to the condo in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on June 28, the key was indeed there.

Louis then proceeded to do the job.

“So I go in, spend two and a half hours, I swiffered, I vacuumed,” he told FOX Television Stations. “I cleaned the stove, the microwave, inside of the microwave, toilets.”

Once he was done, he sat on Mark’s couch and waited for him to come home. He called after a while, asking Louis why he hadn’t come to clean his apartment yet.

Louis, dumbfounded, said he was right there in his condo, playing with his cat.

“And he’s like ‘I don’t have cat,’ and I was like ‘Wait, what do you mean you don’t have a cat?’” Louis recalled of the conversation he had with Mark.

As it turns out, Louis had entered and cleaned a different unit in the complex—one that belonged to Tom Kenny and his wife, Beth Motzel.

Instead of reading 2 in the address, he mistook it for a 7. Coincidentally, the couple had also left a key under their mat, but it was for their contractor to come in.

Tom returned home from work that day and saw a note posted to his door from Mark, asking him to call immediately. Not knowing who Mark was, Tom warily entered his apartment and was surprised to find that it “smelled so good.” He also noticed that “everything was just shining.”

Tom called Beth, all confused, and asked if she came home and cleaned the house. Beth said she didn’t.

“He said, ‘Beth, you’re not going to believe this. Somebody broke in our condo and cleaned it!’” Beth said. “I said, ‘Tom, nobody breaks in and cleans it. They clean you out, but they don’t clean it.’”

Tom also noticed a bunch of other things. Their clothes were picked up, their dishes were washed, their beds were made, and even their cats were fed. He had no idea that it was all Louis’ doing.

The couple called Mark, and all three shared a laugh after explanations were made. Louis also got in touch with them and apologized for his mistake.

But Tom and Beth didn’t seem to mind at all. After all, who would be mad about a clean house?

Various media outlets picked up their story, and Tom and Beth said they have been getting countless calls from their friends and family. Although they are trying to keep their condo as clean as Louis left it, they aren’t sure if they could do as good a job as him.

They hope their story brings laughter to other people’s lives, especially during this difficult time.

“We feel really happy that amidst all of the sadness that the pandemic has brought, we are happy to give people some lightness and a reason to smile,” Beth said.

Louis, who suffers from bipolar disorder, says cleaning is like his “therapy.” He’s now internet-famous because of his mistake but says he’s not embarrassed by it at all.

“You just have to laugh at yourself,” he said. “There’s no point in beating yourself up.”

The next day, Louis posted the funny story on TikTok. His video has been liked over 230.8K times.

The blunder may have turned into an opportunity for Louis. He has set up a GoFundMe page to collect funds to kickstart his cleaning business, which he will call “The Cleaning Fairy.” Of course, Tom and Beth were among the first donors. The couple also plans to meet up with Louis and Mark to thank them personally.

