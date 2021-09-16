Clever street artist uses trees as ‘natural hair’ for his murals of women and girls

As our world quickly changes and adapts to ever-evolving technology, our connection to the Earth also seems to weaken.

People are caught up in their busy urban lifestyles, and to no fault of their own—it’s just what modern life demands, and we have no choice but to do what’s necessary to meet it.

But if we really think about it, it’s sad that we’re slowly losing touch with the very root of our existence—nature. We tend to take the air we breathe, our access to clean water, and the rich history of this place we call home for granted.

Luckily, some artists have taken it upon themselves to remind us of nature’s unmatched beauty and value.

Fábio Gomes Trindade, a street artist from Goiânia, Brazil, is one such individual. Using a clever combination of urbanism and nature, he creates breathtaking portraits of women and girls of color. In his paintings, colorful flowering trees and green foliage growing over walls in the streets act as their natural hair.

To give this impression, he draws on walls with tree branches sitting above them. He paints only the face and a portion of the hair, letting the natural components of his work do their job.

Two of his most recent pieces are inspired by a child model named Egypt Sarai. Fábio made two portraits of the girl—one with an afro represented by pink flowers and the other with her hair separated into two poofs on top of her head. With his brilliant technique, Fábio was able to capture the sweet and soft features of the girl.

Fábio has created many colorful and intricate murals across the streets of Brazil. Because of his beautiful work, Fábio is making a name for himself in the industry. To date, he has attracted over 84.3K followers on Instagram, where he regularly shares his latest creations.

Fábio said that this particular series was inspired by an acerola tree he saw planted two decades ago in the backyard of a humble house in the city. The said tree is now part of his best-known creations.

Unsurprisingly, his work has caught the attention of many worldwide, including famous figures like Hollywood actress Viola Davis and Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother.

When the “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star reposted a photo of one of Fabio’s street art on her social media, she said that she “loved it.”

In turn, Fábio painted a stunning mural dedicated to the Oscar winner.

“Thanks [Viola Davis,] I make this tribute in the form of thanks, because after your post my life changed for better, and my art has been more recognized,” he captioned a video of the portrait.

Knowles was equally impressed, saying that Fábio’s work is “a beautiful way to use a tree.”

Fábio’s beautiful creations prove that urbanism and nature can harmoniously exist together—just as long as you use your imagination. When you do, you’ll know the possibilities are endless.

You can follow Fábio Gomes Trindade on Instagram.