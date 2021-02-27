Albino sisters with 12-year age gap stun the world with their exceptional beauty

Being different from the majority is sometimes seen as a bad thing. But for these sisters from Kazakhstan, their distinctive looks have made them a star.

Asel, 14, and Kamila Kalaganova, 2, were born 12 years apart, yet they share such a striking similarity. Despite their huge age gap, they are both albinos. If they were born a few years apart, it would be easy to mistake them for twins because of how identical they look.

The girls have an 8-year-old brother named Aldiyar who has darker skin, which is typical of Kazakhs.

When Asel was born, everyone was shocked by her extremely fair skin and blonde hair. She looked nothing like her parents, Aiman Sarkitova and Lldar, who had darker skin and black hair.

“The first major shock was when my first daughter was born. Everyone would gawp at her in surprise, and some people even assumed that my husband was Russian. The community was stunned,” Aiman recalled.

Many people would ask her if she dyed Asel’s hair. Even the girl’s own father was confused.

“At first, I didn’t understand why my daughter was born so blonde,” Lldar said.

But this confusion soon disappeared when Aiman and Lldar discovered that they had albinos in both of their families during a family gathering.

Lldar’s aunt was an albino, and Aiman’s great grandfather and brother were, too.

The mystery was also solved when Aiman researched Asel’s condition.

“When I gave birth to my eldest, genetics was not so developed with us. It is developing only now. The doctors were shocked and thought that she was Russian. Then I started reading about this matter, I have learned that my children are albinos,” she said.

When Kamila was born with the same condition, Aldiyar then started asking questions. He wondered why he looked different from his sisters. Of course, Aiman gave the boy all the answers he needed. Now, he understands how exceptional his sisters are.

“He realizes that people are looking at the girls, and even begins to boast, proudly telling people about his unique sisters,” Aiman said.

As beautiful as she is, Asel didn’t always have it easy. Back when she was born, her community didn’t know much about albinism. Because of her appearance, she had a hard time connecting with other kids. They were all afraid of her because of her rare look.

When Kamila was born 12 years later, she had it easier as people were more informed and accepting at the time. Now, Asel has made several friends, and nobody is giving her a hard time.

Because of how sensitive their skin is, the girls need to stay out of the sun. Whenever Asel goes outside in the afternoon, she will apply sunscreen and put on clothes to protect her skin. She would also use headgear or an umbrella most of the time.

Now, the sisters are doing really well. Asel began modeling when she was 10 years old, and she is still thriving in the industry. So far, she has earned over 60K followers on Instagram, where she often posts pictures of her and her adorable little sister.

Naturally, they get a lot of attention whenever they go out. But Aiman doesn’t think they are that much different from other kids.

“Albinos do not differ much from other children, only their hair, eyelashes, eyes, and skin color,” she said.

Check out the gallery below to see some of their most gorgeous photos.

These girls are absolutely stunning – they look like angels without wings! Please share this with your friends and family.