This 9-year-old budding fashion designer has a closet full of outfits she has sewn herself

What were you doing at nine years old? You’ll probably say you were busy playing toys and video games, watching funny videos online, or exploring the neighborhood.

After all, not many kids can say they were busy making their own clothes from a sewing machine given by Vera Wang, one of the world’s most famous and successful fashion designers.

Kaia Aragon is a 9-year-old girl from Colorado who’s been making waves in the fashion world and going viral on TikTok. When her mom Tonya posted her first fashion creation on TikTok, it got over 1.2 million views.

But this isn’t something that happened overnight. Kaia’s mom has taught her how to sew since she was five.

In 2020, Tonya bought Kaia her very first sewing machine and taught her how to use it. But other than her basic knowledge of making simple blankets and quilts, Tonya couldn’t teach Kaia anything more than that.

Kaia first made a bed for her kitten and then designed a wallet before transitioning to making clothes. She blew everyone away with her black T-shirt dress with orange fox prints. And the rest, as they say, is history.

This was when Kaia took her fashion design skills more seriously. Last January, Kaia’s pink and black dress that her mom posted online received over 14.3 million views on TikTok. At present, Kaia has made lots of original designs that fill up her closet.

Aside from having the eye and the talent for fashion even at such a young age, Kaia doesn’t have any challenges finding inspiration.

Everything inspires her. She once designed a colorful, sleeveless, Encanto-inspired dress, which got over a million TikTok views.

Even Nick Verreos of “Project Runway” dropped a challenge for Kaia to create a figure skating-inspired outfit. She made a dress with a sparkly skirt and a pink bodice that looked simply amazing on her.

Most designers start out with a sketch. But with Kaia, she usually starts with picking out a fabric first.

She loves to work with anything stretchy and soft. If the material is beautiful but uncomfortable, Kaia will still go for the one that feels good.

And according to the little designer, she’s always been a fan of unique outfits. When she picks an outfit that may not look like they go well together, it always turns out perfect once she tries it on.

As Kaia continued to be more adventurous and creative with her designs, she couldn’t help but catch the attention of fashion designer Vera Wang.

Last February, the famous designer sent her a sewing machine and a backpack with a handwritten note congratulating and wishing her good luck in her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Kaia admitted that she didn’t know Vera Wang before receiving the gift. But now, she’s been obsessed with the designer and has the handwritten note framed and hung on her bedroom wall to inspire her.

In an effort to help Kaia learn new techniques and skills, Tonya watches tutorials on YouTube that she thinks will help Kaia get better at her craft. And even though she’s already had a taste of success and fame, Kaia has her feet planted firmly on the ground.

Does Kaia have big plans for her future? Definitely! One of Kaia’s dreams is to design a look for Zendaya, one of her favorite celebrities.

She also dreams of attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and opening up a big fashion business with her best friend.

For now, the young designer is busy with different projects, such as making a skirt out of a wedding dress from 1983, which was sent to her by one of her followers on TikTok.

She also designed something for her siblings and friends for the local Renaissance fair. The future is definitely bright for this young talent.

To see more amazing work from this talented young designer follow her Instagram page here.