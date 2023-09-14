7 reasons why it’s important to forgive, even when it’s difficult

Everyone must be familiar with the popular saying, “To err is human; to forgive, divine.”

That adage must be particularly true since forgiving must be one of the most difficult things to do for people. This certainly applies to situations where the pain was inflicted by someone very close to you.

For some people, holding that pain in and struggling with the emotional repercussions of being deeply hurt can result in a deep-seated grudge. It may lead to stress and in some cases, actual physical illness.

The emotional and physical impact gives weight to the benefits of forgiving others, no matter how heavy the offense committed.

A severe fallout with family or friends may bring about severe stress. How does one move on and close such painful chapters in their life?

When such tensions bring about damage to one’s body, heart, mind, and soul, then maybe it is time to explore the benefits of forgiving others.

In the most severe cases, what form does forgiveness take? How does one move on and rebuild after all the hurt and sorrow?

Most of us have gone through circumstances where someone we cared about caused extreme pain, anger, and sadness. A breach in the relationship can be wide-ranging, from a simple misunderstanding to a full-on betrayal. Is the relationship irreparable?

If not, just how easy is it to walk away from such personal and intimate relationships? Accepting the benefits of forgiving others may lead everyone involved on the path to healing, and at least bring some form of closure to the conflict.

A hurt may fester and grow, and forgiveness may actually be essential to one’s health and well-being. Maybe it would be best to consider these seven reasons why it is important to forgive those who hurt you:

[1] When you forgive someone, you forgive yourself. It sounds like such a cliché, but it is true. Bearing a grudge is as much about the other person as it is about yourself. There is anger directed at the person who caused you pain, but you’re angry with yourself as well because you think you let it happen. Forgiving yourself allows the resentment and hurt to be replaced by healing.

[2] Forgiving gets you out of victim mode. One of the benefits of forgiving others is that it breaks the negative bond that ties you together. You can choose to do whatever you want after you forgive someone.

You can forget or not forget. You can try to go back to normal or choose to never see them again. You are no longer a victim, and the future of that relationship will all depend on what you choose to do.

You can also simply focus on getting stronger and building your own character to ensure that such a situation never happens again.

[3] Forgiveness can set you free. Letting go of a grudge allows you to take your power back. For some time, you may have invested so much negative energy and emotion in a person or situation.

Having let go, you can now shift that energy to something more positive, and focus on your emotional, psychological, and physical health.

Keeping so much negativity around you can be draining. You can also be more dispassionate about the person and the situation and see everything in a different light.

[4] Forgiveness promotes good health. Deep-seated pain and anger can generate anxiety, stress, and depression. This presents an additional benefit of forgiving others since negativity can take a toll on your body, mind, and spirit.

It can create a range of physical discomforts, from mild to elevated blood pressure and heart rate. Forgiveness will help lift that heavy weight you feel on your shoulders.

[5] Forgiveness is the best revenge. Forgiving others best benefits the victim and not the offender. This is not a path to forgetting, but focusing on what you can control.

Forgiveness is about being the better person, rising over a difficult challenge, and changing your life to bring in peace, happiness, and emotional and spiritual healing. It takes away the power the other person has over your life.

[6] Forgiveness is one of life’s greatest teachers. Forgiveness brings about lifelong lessons about yourself and others. Going through a difficult phase and forgiving those who have hurt you lets you learn about your mistakes and how to have healthier relationships.

You learn how to better care for your physical, mental, and spiritual health. You also gain a greater perspective on life, and what is truly important in the bigger scheme of things.

[7] Forgiving helps you spiritually. Forgiveness is an act of kindness and goodness. It encourages compassion. After forgiving someone you can begin to put the past behind you and be more at peace.

Understanding the benefits of forgiving others allows you to let go of grudges and bitterness and embrace a path forward. But always remember that forgiveness is a process – don’t rush it.

Only you can decide the right time to forgive someone. Whatever happens, it is always best to commit to treating others with compassion, empathy, and respect.