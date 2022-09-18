5-year-old returning from school felt it was time to give his mother his honest thoughts on the lunch she prepared for him

A kindergarten’s hilarious food review on his first day at school went viral on TikTok.

A mother from Pennsylvania, Ricki Weisberg posted a video of her son, Abe Ndege, giving a review of the sandwich she made for lunch.

The video was only 11 seconds but it has been viewed 13 million times a week after it was posted.

In the video, Abe gets off the school bus while her mother excitedly says, “Hey, you did it!” Unfortunately, the little boy focuses more on giving his mom an honest but brutal food review.

“Terrible sandwich, by the way,” says Abe. His mother thanks him for letting her know but it seems like it isn’t enough for the little boy. He makes sure his mother knows how bad it was by adding, “really terrible.”

Looking at how savage Abe’s food review was, people wondered what was in the sandwich that made the little boy really disappointed.

Weisberg said she normally gives his son peanut butter and jelly sandwiches but because of kids’ allergies, she couldn’t send him anything with peanuts.

Hence, she just made a butter and jelly sandwich and crossed her fingers, hoping her son would like it. Sadly for the little boy, he didn’t get to enjoy his lunch because of its weird taste.

“I took a bite of it and it tasted… I knew what butter tasted like and it didn’t taste like what butter tasted like,” Abe recalled.

Weisberg shared that she left work early that day to see how her son’s first day of school went. She was expecting him to be happy and proud of himself so she was really surprised when he uttered such a savage remark about his lunch instead of talking about school.

On the one hand, Weisberg agreed that the sandwich she made was actually really terrible.

“I was just so shocked that that was what he said. He had that look on his face like you seriously can’t help kind of laughing. It was truly a terrible sandwich and I deserve all the roasting. I am terrible sandwich mom, that’s how it goes now.”

She said she also laughed like the rest of the world did. “It makes me so happy how much laughter this has brought the world. I also hope it lets moms off the hook a little bit. It’s so hard being a mom and you always want to portray the best picture but I love that I can share my mom-fail with the world and hopefully, it makes other moms feel a little better,” Weisberg said.

Abe’s video became an instant online sensation but according to Weisberg, it was actually taken a few years ago and has always been an inside joke in her family. She only posted it on TikTok after a friend encouraged her to do so.

Now that Abe is 9 years old, he appreciates his parents’ love and efforts more. He also loves that his video is going viral and he thinks it’s hysterical.

Weisberg said, “He wants to be a YouTuber, so he’s feeling like it’s a big moment for him. He’s pumped up. It’s really cute.”

Another perk of the viral food review is it made Weisberg and Abe bond more. “One of the best parts about Abe is that he’s taught me to take myself less seriously. I think that’s one of the best parts about having a kid. You just can’t take yourself as seriously when there’s someone who’s just calling you out on everything all the time,” Weisberg said.

“I just encourage everyone to build that level of trust with your kids so they can be brutally honest with you – because it makes it more fun.”

Below is the viral TikTok video from Ricky Weisberg.