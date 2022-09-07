15-year-old dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

In 2010, a mixed pit bull, Netty arrived at a Pennsylvania SPCA shelter and was adopted after three days.

However, this summer, she was brought back to the same shelter after 12 years. Her owners dropped her there and asked for the 15-year-old dog to be put down.

“She was returned with a requested euthanasia,” said Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house.”

According to Bernstein, Netty’s owners didn’t have any interest in trying other options such as medication.

Workers at the shelter felt like the dog still had a chance at a quality life so they assessed her and she started to improve after giving her medicines.

Netty’s continuous improvement made the staff think it was time to find her a new home. The Pennsylvania SPCA knew it would be challenging because Netty is an old dog with difficulties.

This was why they shared Netty’s story on social media, in hopes of finding her a new owner that will give her unexceptional love.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: “Can you please help us spread the word about this beautiful soul to get her out of the shelter and into a warm, cozy bed?”

They were looking for a home where Netty could spend the last days of her life. A lot of people shared and saw the post. One of these is Amy Kidd, a West Chester, Pennsylvania veterinarian. She immediately reached out to the shelter and offered to adopt Netty.

Kidd’s family recently lost a 12-year-old dog to cancer and has been looking for a new senior dog to adopt since then.

“As soon as I saw her face, I was like, ‘okay, she’s the one that needs to come to my house,” Kidd said.

For eight years, Kidd and her husband have been providing their home to senior dogs with a life expectancy of one or two months. Surprisingly, some of them ended up living for up to four years more.

“We try to do what’s best for them, as long as we possibly can. Our plan is to only take senior pets into our family, or animals that have problems, need medication and extra care,” Kidd explained.

Kidd owns the Popcopson veterinary station in West Chester and she was at work when Netty was picked up from the shelter by her daughter and two sons.

They didn’t mind the 40-mile trip to the shelter as they were very excited to see their new companion. They even brought the other senior dogs to make sure Netty would get along with them.

“It was time to meet her, and I saw her walking down the hall,” said Kidd’s daughter, Emilea Suplick.

“She sniffed me and gave me a flick of her tail,” Suplick added it sealed the deal for her as the shelter staff told her Netty seldom wags her tail.

According to Supplick, Netty did very well on the hour-long trip to her new home and settled in right away.

“She knew she was home. She immediately melded into our family.” Supplick also shared that she bought Netty a giant stuffed bear from Amazon and the senior dog always cuddles it and carries it around the house.

Netty’s condition improved quickly with medication and the love she gets from her family every day. The Pennsylvania SPCA got her incontinence under control and her elbows and lower spine also got better.

“She’s officially the queen bee of the house. She walked up the stairs on her own, no problem. She does that every day,” said Kidd. “I have a feeling she’s going to be here for quite a while.”

Suplick was also very happy to have Netty around. “She has so much to offer, and we’re so lucky to have her. I hope other people will be inspired by her story and give adult dogs a chance.”



