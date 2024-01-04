Woman lives in a historic tiny spite house originally built to annoy an ex-husband

In the Montlake district of Seattle, a peculiar architectural gem known as the Montlake Spite House stands as a testament to human animosity turned into creative construction.

Originating in the 1920s, this uniquely pie-shaped residence embodies a historical narrative rooted in personal vendetta.

As the legend unfolds, a former couple once owned the corner lot on which the tiny house now stands. Following their separation, the wife retained only half of the land.

Seizing the opportunity to express her discontent, she reportedly erected this distinctive dwelling to obstruct her ex-husband’s view.

The pie-shaped abode, a mere 55 inches at its narrowest, accommodates just enough space for a queen-sized bed.

Presently owned by Emily Cangie, who affectionately refers to it as her “little wedge of cheese,” the Montlake Spite House has been a residence for two and a half years, according to Faircompanies.

Despite initial concerns about exposure to the elongated structure, Emily found the dwelling surprisingly cozy.

The lower level, once a garage or carriage house, now dubbed the “captain’s quarters” by Emily, showcases the builder’s ingenuity.

If the legend holds true, this creative endeavor occurred when women required male co-signers for loans in the United States. This practice ended with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974.

Despite its unconventional shape, the Montlake Spite House has changed hands multiple times over the years, says Home Hacks.

Each owner has cherished its distinctive charm, leaving the interior largely untouched. Stepping inside evokes a sense of maritime efficiency, reminiscent of a well-designed boat.

The living area, albeit compact, reflects thoughtful design choices. A dining table for six, Lucite chairs for light transmission, and original hardware on doors and windows contribute to the historical authenticity of the space.

Despite its challenges, the wedge-shaped bathroom includes a tub, shower, and ample maneuvering space.

The bedroom, hosting a queen-sized bed and two dressers, provides a retreat with a constant reminder of the house’s origin story—two neighbors living nearby, separated only by spite.

It’s difficult to not picture the original owner of the spite house, a determined woman ready to assert her independence, residing just a stone’s throw away from her ex-husband.

Descending to the lower level reveals a space evoking a nautical ambiance, complete with a bed integrated into the floor resembling a ship’s captain’s bed.

Preserved original carriage doors add to the historical charm, as the current owner fondly recalls the quirks and challenges of living in this distinctive residence.

Last year, they opened their doors to a family of five, complete with two dogs and two cats, turning their quirky two-story space into an unexpected adventure.

It became a testament to the adaptability of this unique dwelling.

The family pushed the limits of the house’s capacity in intriguing ways. A resourceful 10-year-old ingeniously transformed a foldable chair into a snug corner for themselves.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old claimed the full-size bed in the back, and the queen-size pull-out sofa became the designated space for the kids’ collective floor.

As for the parents, they found tranquility in their upstairs sanctuary. Surprisingly, this unconventional arrangement fell into a harmonious rhythm, showcasing the remarkable ability of the space to seamlessly accommodate diverse needs.

Reflecting on this experience, the Emily found humor in the situation, contemplating a return to the “spider house” for their daughter’s high school years.

She ponders a potential return to the house in the future, drawn by its unique allure.

As a symbol of human determination, creativity, and resilience, the Montlake Spite House has witnessed nearly a century of history, holding stories of love, heartbreak, and the enduring human spirit within its walls.

For those fortunate enough to call it home, the Montlake Spite House offers a living experience—a blend of history, architecture, and whimsy.

Explore this pie-shaped marvel in the accompanying video below: