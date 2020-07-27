Woman goes on hilarious rant after ‘hot’ police officer pulls her over

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

This encounter between a cop and two female comedians might have happened back in 2017, but it’s still as hilarious as ever.

When Officer Scott Schrieffer pulled over these two female comedians, he had no idea what he was about to get into. Routine traffic stops are an inconvenience for most of us, especially when we’re in a hurry to get somewhere. These scenarios can only end in two ways – you can try explaining your situation to the cop and see if he/she lets you off the hook or admit it’s your fault and accept the speeding ticket. But no matter how it ends, getting pulled over is definitely a bother – but not for this woman.

When Jennifer Jermany was stopped by Officer Schrieffer, she went through some standard questioning and complied with the cop’s every request. By the end of it, she decided to get out of her car to give him a piece of her mind – but not for the reason you’re expecting.

Jennifer is a witty comedian, and this cop had no idea what he was about to hear from her.

Jennifer’s friend, Brandy Adams, is also a comedian, and she decided to take out her phone to film their whole conversation. It was good she did it, for the footage had the world in stitches!

Jennifer just wanted to express her gratitude to Officer Schrieffer for being so gracious, and – extremely attractive.

“You are the hottest cop I’ve ever been pulled over by… and you were so respectful and so nice. You came over, you communicated what you needed — and then you were hot. See, if the police department hired more hot police officers, we wouldn’t have violence anymore, ‘cos all you would do is what you did, just walk over and say ‘Hey, let me see your driver’s license and ID,’ and do that smile right there…” she said.

Jennifer pointed at the cop’s gorgeous smile, and he couldn’t do anything but laugh at her words. It even looked like the non-stop compliments were making him blush!

“Sir, you could bring peace to the Middle East. And I just want you to know, as I thoroughly watch you walk to your car and back, I just want you to know, I could tell you work out and I’m glad. I appreciate God helps you to work out and he did a great job on you,” she continued.

After Jennifer’s flirtatious commentary, the officer held out his hand and responded, “Well, I appreciate that. It was very nice meeting you.”

It’s probably not the type of gratitude he was expecting, but I’m sure it meant a lot to him, knowing that he made someone else’s day a bit better, even when he pulled them over.

Love What Matters uploaded the video on YouTube, aptly titled “My Encounter With Officer Dreamy,” and the humorous clip went viral. So far, it has gained almost 950K views since it was posted on September 20, 2017.

Some lauded Jennifer’s actions, saying that it was a smart way to get off the hook.

“That is how you get out of a ticket!!!!” Stella H wrote in the comments.

“I LOVE HER!!!! these are two beautiful people in a beautiful moment. #americathebeautiful again!!!” TheOtherme said.

Others couldn’t help but agree with Jennifer.

“I always lose it when she says “As I thoroughly watch you walk to your car and back” Yes ma’am, right there with you,” Shelbee Pollino commented.

Now, the ultimate question – is Officer Schrieffer single? Well, I hate to break it to you, but he’s happily married! In an interview with Right This Minute, the female comedians revealed that they contacted his wife, who agreed that her husband is quite the eye-candy. What a lucky woman!

Check out the funny encounter in the video below.