We asked people what is the most valuable lesson they learned from their past relationships, here are the answers

A past relationship that made you stronger and smarter is not a wasted one. In life, we learn from our mistakes and experiences. We continue to move forward in pursuit of happiness and becoming the best version of ourselves. So we asked our community (Positive Outlooks) what they learned from their previous relationships and below are just some of the amazing answers:

1) You can love someone and they may not be the person for you. It doesn’t mean they are bad or that you have to hate them.

2) If your needs aren’t being met, you need to reevaluate the relationship.

3) People either grow together or grow apart.

4) Love is an action.

I could go on and on but most important… take time to heal after a long term relationship. Sometimes it’s you, choosing the same type of person that can’t meet your needs. – Nancy Keefer

“You can’t change people. They are who they are. You need to ask LOTS of questions to get to know the person before you get serious, and before getting married. And once you ask those questions, if they don’t match with your beliefs and values, move onto the next person. Marriage and kids is a LONG time, and a big commitment, make sure it’s with the right person, and not just with anyone because you feel old at 24 and your parents and friends are pressuring you.” – Carly Cook

“To communicate everything. Sometimes I retreat from conflict, but sometimes that makes it worse. I think I’m just not participating in drama, but I actually need to learn to use my voice more. Express it before it becomes an explosion.” – Cookie Miller

“That giving a second chance sometimes will let the person hurt you more and you might end up giving 2,3,4 more chances to them hoping against hope for them to change.

If a person shows you who they are the first time and that’s not what you can deal with, it’s best to part ways to prevent yourself from more hurt that will take longer to heal.” – Comfort Tia

“Trust you instincts! If something doesn’t feel right there is probably something going on behind your back. NOBODY deserves to be cheated on! Stand up for yourself because you deserve it!” – Suzanne Steinbach

“Don’t bother thinking you’re gonna change someone for the better, it’s just a joke. Put your energy into yourself, it pays in dividends.” – Michelle Risso